Barcelona confirm midfielder has rejected new contract

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed Ilaix Morbia will not be extending his contract at the club. The club president expressed his anger at the midfielder's decision and claimed he would make an example out of him for the upcoming players.

Ilaix Morbia has one year left on his contract and is yet to pen a new deal. The midfielder set demands for his renewal, but the club were unwilling to meet them this summer.

❗️Joan Laporta, on Ilaix Moriba: “We will try to make sure that his case is not repeated anymore. He has one year left on his contract and does not want to accept the club's conditions. We do not accept that and we want to send a message to the team” More below. #Transfers 🇪🇸 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) August 2, 2021

Joan Laporta was talking to the media at the unveiling of Emerson when he spoke about Ilaix Morbia. The Barcelona president confirmed the midfielder will not be penning a new deal and is likely to be sold this summer. He said:

"We will try to make sure that his case is not repeated anymore. He has one year left on his contract and does not want to accept the club's conditions. We do not accept that and we want to send a message to the team. If you do not want to renew, we have other solutions."

"What we don't want are players made at La Masia who don't want to renew. He's a player we've given opportunities, but the club is above all. I would like you [Moriba] to think again. We cannot allow him to be promoted [to the first-team] and then leave. We won't accept that with any player," said the Barcelona president.

Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi's contract talks

Meanwhile, Barcelona's most significant issue this summer is handing Lionel Messi a new deal. The club needs to reduce its wage bill soon as it will not be able to register new players without reaching La Liga's limit.

Joan Laporta on Messi’s renewal: “We are working on it. This haven’t been completely resolved yet, but it is progressing well. We are doing everything we can within our capacity & I continue to see high chances of Messi staying. He wants to stay” #Transfers 🇦🇷 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) August 2, 2021

Rumours suggest Lionel Messi has agreed a new deal at the club and will be signing the 5-year contract soon. However, Joan Laporta squashed those reports and said:

"We are working on it. This haven't been completely resolved yet, but it is progressing well. We are doing everything we can within our capacity & I continue to see high chances of Messi staying. He wants to stay."

The rumours also suggest Lionel Messi had agreed a 50% wage cut but those seem to be off the mark as well.

