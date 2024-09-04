Barcelona confirm star midfielder will be out of action for 3 weeks after picking up injury

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Fermin Lopez will miss up to three weeks following a recent injury. The 21-year-old has had a busy summer, representing Spain at the European Championships and Summer Olympics, finishing at the top at both events.

The midfielder came through the Catalan club's youth ranks and has gone on to make 45 appearances for Blaugrana, scoring 11 times and providing one assist. He has also represented the Spanish national team six times, bagging six goals at the Olympics in Paris.

The club released an official statement concerning the fitness of the midfielder that read:

“The tests carried out have shown that Fermín López has a muscle injury in the anterior rectus of the left thigh. The approximate downtime will be around three weeks."

Barcelona will now add the midfielder to an injury list that includes Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, and Gavi.

The Catalan side will return to action against Girona on September 15 after the international break where they hope to continue their winning run in La Liga.

Barcelona president reveals how Robert Lewandowski tried to help the club with player registration

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed Polish striker Robert Lewandowski tried to help the club sort out their player registration issues. The club has been mired in financial difficulties in recent years, making it difficult for Blaugrana to register new acquisitions as per La Liga's Fair Play regulations.

Speaking to the press, the club president revealed that the veteran striker was willing to take a pay cut to help the club register players, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I see Robert more motivated than ever. Robert needed this new push, he’s in very good physical shape and I see him very excited. He’s a player committed to the club and I can assure you of that. When he heard that we had to make some efforts to reach the Fair Play to register players, he told us he could lower his contract in order to help the club. "

“I really appreciate it, but I told him it wasn’t necessary. He’s very committed to the club and he’s also demanding with the team, with himself and with his teammates. We’ve gotten a good performance out of him and I’m sure that this will be Lewandowski’s best year.”

Lewandowski has been at Barcelona since 2022 when he joined from Bayern Munich for €45 million. He has featured 99 times for the Spanish giants, scoring 63 times and providing 18 assists.

