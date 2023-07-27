Barcelona consider 2 Premier League stars as their transfer priority for the summer - Reports

Barcelona have identified Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Manchester City's Joao Cancelo as their top transfer targets for the ongoing transfer window. According to journalist Javi Miguel, the Blaugrana will try to complete deals for the two Premier League players.

The report went on to explain the situation regarding the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Sergino Dest, Franck Kessie, and Clement Lenglet. The four players are expected to leave the Catalan side, with the club looking to find suitors.

Miguel's report said:

The next to leave will be Nico. Then it will be the turn of Lenglet, Dest and Kessie. Ferran is still on the market but his departure is not clear. Lo Celso and Cancelo continue to be the number one reinforcements on the list

Giovani Lo Celso returned to Tottenham after spending the last season and a half on loan at Villarreal. The Argentine midfielder has been impressive in pre-season for Spurs and manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly looking to keep the player in rotation this season.

Joao Cancelo, on the other hand, is a likely candidate to leave Manchester City. The Portuguese full-back reportedly had a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola and was sent on loan to Bayern Munich for the second half of last season. His future with the Premier League side remains unclear, with Spanish outlet Sport reporting that Arsenal are also interested in the player.

Barcelona are looking to manage their financial situation by balancing incoming transfers with player sales. Nico Gonzalez is expected to leave the club soon, with reports suggesting that Porto are looking to finalise a deal with the player.

Ferran Torres has also emerged as an option to leave the club, but the winger has stated that he would like to stay and fight for his place under manager Xavi.

Xavi opens up on Arsenal's approach after Barcelona suffer loss in pre-season fixture

Xavi admitted he was surprised by Arsenal's intensity.

Barcelona manager Xavi stated that Arsenal were much ahead of his side in pre-season preparations after suffering a 5-3 loss to the Gunners.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard claimed that he was surprised by the London side's intensity and their commitment to tactical fouling.

Xavi said:

"It was a good game for the fans but not so much for the coaches," Xavi said.

"It was up and down. You could tell Arsenal are much further down the line than us, that said, we were far too soft in defence."

When asked about his opponents' approach, he said:

"Not ours, but Arsenal's, yes. It is not normal to play with so much intensity, making tactical fouls. Everyone wants to compete, but it is a friendly. They were playing with another level of intensity. We took it seriously but the main reason [for losing] was the difference in rhythm and match sharpness.'"

Barcelona will play three more pre-season matches against Real Madrid, AC Milan and Tottenham before beginning their La Liga campaign against Getafe.