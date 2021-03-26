Barcelona add Andre Silva to their striker shortlist for summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly added Frankfurt striker Andre Silva to their list of transfer targets for the summer. The Catalan giants are desperate to sign a striker after failing to replace Luis Suarez in the last two transfer windows.

According to Bild, Barcelona are keeping close tabs on the Portuguese striker as he continues to impress with Frankfurt. Silva has scored 21 goals in 24 appearances for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga season.

Andre Silva rose through the youth ranks at Porto before making his debut for the club in 2015. Silva quickly became a regular with the Portuguese giants and received his first senior international call-up in 2016.

Silva caught the eye of a number of top clubs with his performances for Porto before signing for AC Milan in the summer of 2017. The 25-year-old struggled to settle in Serie A, scoring just two goals in 25 appearances in his first season with AC Milan.

He joined Sevilla on loan the following season, where he scored 11 goals in 40 appearances. Sevilla, however, decided against signing Silva permanently at the end of his loan spell. Silva then joined Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2019.

At Frankfurt, Silva rediscovered his goal-scoring touch, scoring 16 goals in 37 appearances last season. He has continued his scintillating form in front of goal this season too, netting 22 times in 26 appearances in all competitions.

André Silva | Barcelona striker target available at around €40m – Laporta connections could be key to secure dealhttps://t.co/3Uk2cJpqRq #fcb — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 25, 2021

Barcelona to look to Andre Silva and Memphis Depay as cheap alternatives to Erling Haaland

Portugal v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

The La Liga giants have also been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in recent months. But with the club facing a debt of €1.2 billion, a move for the Norwegian does not seem feasible.

Barcelona have suffered financially due to the coronavirus pandemic as well. This will directly affect their performance in the transfer market this summer.

Barcelona have been linked with moves for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but it seems likely that the Catalans will look at cheaper alternatives such as Andre Silva and Memphis Depay.

(⛅️) Barcelona want Andre Silva 🇵🇹 from Eintracht Frankfurt. He's valued around €40M. Joan Laporta has a good relationship with Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, which could lower the price of the deal. [Bild] #SGE #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/HKhojaLfmm — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) March 25, 2021

Andre Silva could be available for €40 million this summer, whereas Memphis Depay will become a free agent at the end of the season as his contract with Lyon is set to expire.