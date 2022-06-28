Barcelona consider suing Roma for withdrawing from Joan Gamper Trophy: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly considering suing Roma after the Serie A club pulled out of the pre-season friendly event, the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The competition, which was inaugurated in 1966 in honour of former player and president Joan Gamper, is traditionally the curtain-raiser for each new season. The Blaugrana, who have lifted the trophy a record 44 times, are the reigning champions.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Barcelona had invited Roma to participate in this year's edition on August 6. However, the reigning UEFA Europa Conference League winners have chosen to withdraw from the occasion due to a change in their pre-season plans.

Outlining their annoyance, the La Liga giants released a club statement on Monday.

"Barcelona announce that Roma have decided to unilaterally, without reason, withdraw from the agreed contract for both parties for the Joan Gamper Trophy game that was to be played on 6 August at Camp Nou in a fixture that was to see a men's and women's game once again."

"The club is working on finding a new opponent for this year's edition. In the next 24 hours, the return of money already spent on tickets will begin and the club wants to make it clear that the suspension of the games has been due to circumstances outside the control of Barcelona, the express wish of Roma."

The statement continued:

"The club's legal department is studying possible action against the Italian club for damages caused to Barcelona and its fans due to this unexpected and unjustified decision."

Hernandez's side are set to start their pre-season preparations with one domestic friendly against UE Olot. Afterwards, the club is scheduled to face Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls in the US.

The Blaugrana are set to open their 2022-23 La Liga season at home against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

Barcelona eye big signings this summer

The five-time UEFA Champions League winners are keen to revamp their squad in hopes of mounting a title challenge in the 2022-23 La Liga season.

According to Sky Sports, the club is interested in acquiring Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Additionally, they're also interested in roping in Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso for cut-price fees [via SPORT].

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar Robert Lewandowski's desire to play for Barcelona is to show he is "better" than Karim Benzema, says his former agent Cezary Kucharski. Robert Lewandowski's desire to play for Barcelona is to show he is "better" than Karim Benzema, says his former agent Cezary Kucharski.

As for departures, winger Ousmane Dembele is set to end his five-year stint at Camp Nou with Chelsea interested in him [via SPORT]. Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong is steadily approaching a €75 million move to Manchester United [via Manchester Evening News].

