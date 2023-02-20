Barcelona consider surprise move for former Real Madrid star in the summer - Reports

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Barcelona are eyeing a move for former Real Madrid superstar Angel Di Maria this summer. Di Maria currently plays for Serie A giants Juventus. However, Juve was recently handed a 15-point ban after being found guilty in the Plusvalenza case.

The Old Lady looks set to miss out on European football next season. Hence, the situation might force several big names out of the club, including Di Maria.

The Argentine attacker made a move to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2022 summer transfer window. He has since made 19 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

FootMood @FootballM0ment Barcelona are looking to sign Ángel Di María from Juventus in the summer, per Fichajes Barcelona are looking to sign Ángel Di María from Juventus in the summer, per Fichajes 👀🇦🇷 https://t.co/2PHtyYvhnM

Barcelona, meanwhile, already have the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha in their ranks. However, they lack any real back-up options as neither Ferran Torres nor Ansu Fati have satisfied the Camp Nou faithful with their recent showings.

Di Maria, a FIFA World Cup and Copa America winner, would be a massive addition to Xavi's team. He also has extensive experience in Spanish football with Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid. Di Maria played 190 games across competitions for Los Blancos during his time in the Spanish capital, scoring 36 goals and providing 85 assists.

Real Madrid are now within five points of league leaders Barcelona

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Real Madrid moved to within five points of league leaders Barcelona with their win against Osasuna. Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio were the goalscorers for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Los Blancos currently have 51 points from 22 games and are trailing Barca by five points with a game in hand.

Youngster Alvaro Rodriguez impressed with his performance against Osasuna. He earned Ancelotti's plaudits as a result. Speaking after the match, the Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“He’s a player with so many attributes: he’s tall, formidable in the air, he moves the ball well… He can offer us something like he did today. It’s not easy for a young lad to come through at Real Madrid and stay focused on the game.

"He made the difference in ten minutes because he got two assists, one for Vini Jr. and one for Asensio. I’m certain he’ll help us out this season. I have to speak to Raúl about his future but he’s a player we are going to use."

Barca, meanwhile, will take the field later tonight as Xavi's side face Cadiz in a home La Liga game. A win would extend their lead to eight points at the summit of La Liga.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes