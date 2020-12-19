According to Le10Sport, Marseille are bracing themselves for a mass exodus in an attempt to deal with the financial implications for the Covid-19 pandemic. They are reportedly willing to part ways with Boubacar Kamara, who is currently being courted by Spanish giants Barcelona.

Boubacar Kamara is a product of the Marseille youth system and made his debut for the club in the 2016-17 season at the age of 17. Kamara became a key member of the Ligue 1 side's squad in the 2018-19 season, during which he made 31 appearances for the club.

Kamara started his career as a defender but was deployed as a defensive midfielder last season by Andre Villas-Boas. Since then, Boubacar Kamara has impressed fans and pundits with his performances in midfield. He is adept at shielding the backline with his incredible defensive abilities and ability to win back possession for his team.

The Frenchman has now caught the attention of Barcelona, who are eager to sign a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. Busquets has been a fantastic servant for the club since making his debut for the Catalans in 2008.

He played a key role in the Barcelona squads that won a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League in 2008–09 and 2014–15, among other silverware.

Barcelona are eager to sign Boubacar Kamara as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets

The 32-year-old, however, has come in for criticism in recent months after a string of poor performances. Barcelona signed Miralem Pjanic from Juventus this summer in the anticipation that the Bosnian would be the answer to their problems in centre-midfield.

The former Juventus man has failed to settle at Barcelona and isn't getting any younger. Therefore, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is on the lookout for a younger and more physically imposing player for his midfield.

Barcelona will, however, have to match Boubacar Kamara's apparent €60 million price tag set by Marseille. This could prove to be a difficult task for Barcelona as they would have to offload some of their fringe players in an attempt to raise funds for a move for the 21-year-old.

A move for Boubacar Kamara in January looks unlikely as Barcelona will need time to raise the required funds for a permanent transfer. Marseille will not fancy letting go of their star player midway through the season either. Therefore Ronald Koeman's side will mostly pursue a deal for Kamara next summer.