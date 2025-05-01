Barcelona dealt big injury blow as key player set to be out for 3 weeks after picking up knock in Inter Milan UCL clash: Reports

Barcelona have been dealt with a major injury blow as defender Jules Kounde is all set to be out of action for three weeks, as per journalist Javi Miguel. The right-back has a distal hamstring injury on his left leg, an injury he suffered during the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan on April 30.
In the 42nd minute of the game, after it was witnessed Kounde will not be able to continue, manager Hansi Flick decided to sub him and bring on Eric Garcia. Today (May 1) morning, medical tests were carried out by the club. The reports have shown Kounde has a distal hamstring injury.
Kounde is an important member of Hansi Flick's contingent. He also has four goals to his name. However, the most important goal was the one he scored against Real Madrid in the 116th minute of the Copa del Rey final.
That late long-range attempt from Kounde helped Barcelona lift their record 32nd Copa del Rey trophy. However, his injury now is a big blow in the club's title aspirations.
Flick's side are major favorites to win the La Liga this term. Moreover, they will have to travel to San Siro for their UEFA Champions League semi-finals' second-leg on May 6. At such a juncture, Kounde succumbing to an injury will keep the think-tank worried.
Barcelona have options to address the right-back problem
Although Kounde is the first-choice right-back for Barcelona, Flick has some options to explore. On one hand, he can fit centre-back Eric Garcia in that role. Garcia, ever since coming on against Inter Milan, played as the right-back throughout the game.
Moreover, Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo can be another option. Last season, Araujo featured as a right-back in six games. Araujo, who is one of the captains this season, went through some injury problems and did not feature much. Yet, he has played one match as a full-back.
Flick might also consider fielding left-back Gerard Martin as a right-back. Apart from these three players, the only alternative remains fielding 18-year-old Hector Fort. He has clocked 447 minutes across 13 games in the La Liga. However, considering the importance of the matches up front, it depends on whom Flick ultimately chooses to stick with.
In the next three weeks, the most important matches for Barcelona will be the second-leg against Inter Milan and the El Clasico in La Liga against Real Madrid. Notably, the El Clasico could be the potential title-decider as Barca currently enjoy a four-point adequacy over Los Blancos.