Barcelona’s 2-0 first-half advantage against Osasuna at the Montjuic was clouded by an injury to Dani Olmo, who had to be taken off. The Spaniard was one of the stars of the show, but had to be subbed off in the 28th minute with Fermin Lopez coming on.

Olmo had been key to Barca’s attacking rhythm in the opening phases. He was involved in the build-up to the first goal, swapping one-touch passes before Alejandro Balde’s cross was met by Ferran Torres to score in the 11th minute.

Just seven minutes later, Olmo outpaced Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera to reach a pass from Pedri and was fouled by the Spanish shot-stopper inside the box. His first attempt from the spot was saved, but VAR ordered a re-take due to encroachment from the visitors' defense. Olmo gave Herrera no chance the second time around, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to double the advantage for the hosts (21').

However, Olmo went down minutes after his penalty, unable to continue, and Barcelona will be anxiously awaiting news of his condition.

Goalkeeper close to agreeing Barcelona renewal, "99% done"

According to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk (via Barca Universal), Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will continue at the club for at least another season.

The journalist has claimed:

“There’s a 99% chance that Wojciech Szczesny will extend his contract with Barcelona until at least the end of next season."

Another journalist, Lukasz Wisniowski, chimed in that economic factors should not be an issue. He said:

"I don’t think money will be a problem. Szczesny’s camp knows how to capitalise on the fact that he plays for Barcelona."

Szczesny came out of retirement to join the Catalan club in October 2024, added as an emergency signing after Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out for the season due to injury. The Polish shot-stopper has performed admirably since his inclusion in the starting XI, helping Barca record an 18-game unbeaten run since the beginning of 2025.

The proposed contract will likely be on a 1+1 basis: a guaranteed year, followed by the option for another, based on his performances.

