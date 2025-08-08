Barcelona dealt blow as star player set to miss Gamper final after picking up injury

Barcelona have been dealt an injury blow as striker Robert Lewandowski is set to miss the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy through injury. The Poland international will not feature when La Blaugrana takes on Serie A outfit Como in the game on Sunday, August 10th.Lewandowski has suffered a hamstring problem in his left thigh, as the club has revealed, and his return will be determined by how his recovery goes. The 36-year-old will surely miss the Gamper final, at the very least, leaving Hansi Flick's side without their first-choice striker.As is an annual tradition at the club, Barcelona will conclude their pre-season with a friendly against another club in the Joan Gamper Trophy. They have already played three games in their tour of Asia, playing against Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul, and Daegu FC.Robert Lewandowski scored in each of the last two games, against Seoul and Daegu in South Korea, and provided an assist in the first game. The former Bayern Munich man carried over his fine goalscoring form from the 2024-25 season, where he scored 42 times in 52 games across all competitions for La Blaugrana.Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will likely have to choose one of Ferran Torres or Marcus Rashford to lead the line for his side on Sunday. Torres served as Lewandowski's back-up in the 2024-25 season and was rested for the friendly against Daegu, pointing at a possible start against Como. Rashford came on and played as a striker in the game against Daegu and found the net with a fine effort from inside the box.Barcelona star set to join Saudi giants in surprise move: ReportsBarcelona defender Inigo Martinez is set to complete a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on a permanent basis, as per reports. The 33-year-old defender will become the new defensive recruit for the Saudi giants, with terms already agreed.Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomanoLINK🚨💣 BREAKING: Al Nassr agree deal to sign Iñigo Martínez, here we go! 🟡🔵 Iñigo will terminate his contract at Barcelona with immediate effect and join Al Nassr as free agent. Contract until June 2026 plus option for further season until June 2027.Fabrizio Romano reports that Martinez will join Al-Nassr for free, as his contract with La Blaugrana will be cancelled. The Spanish giants will be able to save the salary of the experienced defender, who was a stalwart at the back for them last season.Al-Nassr have been in the market for a left-sided central defender to replace Aymeric Laporte, who has decided to leave the club this summer. They were close to signing David Hancko but lost out on him after Atletico Madrid made an approach to sign him, as well.Martinez will sign a one-year deal with the Saudi Pro League side with an option for a second year. The Spaniard joins Joao Felix as a second high-profile new recruit for the Knights of Najd this summer.