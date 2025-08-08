  • home icon
  • Barcelona dealt blow as star player set to miss Gamper final after picking up injury

Barcelona dealt blow as star player set to miss Gamper final after picking up injury

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Aug 08, 2025 13:35 GMT
Barcelona Holds Official Press Conference For Asia Tour Match Against FC Seoul - Source: Getty

Barcelona have been dealt an injury blow as striker Robert Lewandowski is set to miss the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy through injury. The Poland international will not feature when La Blaugrana takes on Serie A outfit Como in the game on Sunday, August 10th.

Lewandowski has suffered a hamstring problem in his left thigh, as the club has revealed, and his return will be determined by how his recovery goes. The 36-year-old will surely miss the Gamper final, at the very least, leaving Hansi Flick's side without their first-choice striker.

As is an annual tradition at the club, Barcelona will conclude their pre-season with a friendly against another club in the Joan Gamper Trophy. They have already played three games in their tour of Asia, playing against Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul, and Daegu FC.

Robert Lewandowski scored in each of the last two games, against Seoul and Daegu in South Korea, and provided an assist in the first game. The former Bayern Munich man carried over his fine goalscoring form from the 2024-25 season, where he scored 42 times in 52 games across all competitions for La Blaugrana.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will likely have to choose one of Ferran Torres or Marcus Rashford to lead the line for his side on Sunday. Torres served as Lewandowski's back-up in the 2024-25 season and was rested for the friendly against Daegu, pointing at a possible start against Como. Rashford came on and played as a striker in the game against Daegu and found the net with a fine effort from inside the box.

Barcelona star set to join Saudi giants in surprise move: Reports

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez is set to complete a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on a permanent basis, as per reports. The 33-year-old defender will become the new defensive recruit for the Saudi giants, with terms already agreed.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Martinez will join Al-Nassr for free, as his contract with La Blaugrana will be cancelled. The Spanish giants will be able to save the salary of the experienced defender, who was a stalwart at the back for them last season.

Al-Nassr have been in the market for a left-sided central defender to replace Aymeric Laporte, who has decided to leave the club this summer. They were close to signing David Hancko but lost out on him after Atletico Madrid made an approach to sign him, as well.

Martinez will sign a one-year deal with the Saudi Pro League side with an option for a second year. The Spaniard joins Joao Felix as a second high-profile new recruit for the Knights of Najd this summer.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
