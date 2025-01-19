Barcelona dealt blow as star player unlikely to feature in UCL clash against Benfica after picking up knock: Reports

Barcelona have been dealt a big blow as Dani Olmo is unlikely to play in the side's UEFA Champions League clash with Benfica. The two sides are set to lock horns at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday, January 21.

Olmo featured in La Blaugrana's first LaLiga game of the year against Getafe on Saturday, January 18. It was his third appearance after his re-registration for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The 26-year-old came off the bench in the 62nd minute, but couldn't do much to help his side as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

The Spaniard played until the final whistle but reportedly picked up a muscle injury as per journalist Reshad Rahman on X. Olmo is now a doubt for Barcelona's Champions League tie away at Benfica.

Hansi Flick's side has secured qualification to the knockout phase of the Champions League but will look to maintain their impressive form on the continent. Barcelona are second in the league phase standings, three points behind table-toppers Liverpool after six matches.

The Spanish giants have won five games on a trot in the competition and defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 away in their last outing. Dani Olmo, meanwhile, has made four Champions League appearances this term, contributing a goal and an assist.

The club, however, has yet to give an official statement regarding the injury. Olmo has been instrumental for Barcelona this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 18 games.

How has Dani Olmo fared since his temporary re-registration with Barcelona?

Dani Olmo's future at Barcelona looked uncertain at the start of 2025 after LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) declined to issue a fresh registration license for him.

However, the former RB Leipzig star was granted temporary playing registration. It came after the Consejo Superior de Deportes gave a verdict to overrule the decision of LaLiga and RFEF.

The registration saga saw Olmo miss games against UD Barbastro and Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Ray and Super Copa Espana respectively. He returned to action in the Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid, coming off the bench as La Blaugrana thumped their rivals 5-2.

Olmo then provided two assists in the club's 5-1 victory over Real Betis in the Copa Del Ray Round of 16. He played for 28 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Getafe but recorded no goal contribution.

