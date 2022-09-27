Barcelona dealt fresh blow as 2 more players pick up injuries on international duty

Barcelona have confirmed that both Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have suffered injuries while on international duty.

The duo were part of the Dutch side that earned a 2-0 away win against Poland in the UEFA Nations League on September 23. However, both players are hurt and will be out of action for a while.

The club recently released a statement, saying:

"Tests carried out today have confirmed hamstring injuries for both Frenkie de Jong and Memphis, Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has an elongation of the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. He is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

He added:

"Striker Memphis has an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. He is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return. Both players were recently in action for the Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League fixtures."

De Jong's injury is expected to be minor, and he might be back in a week. However, it might take a month before Memphis Depay is back in action.

De Jong, 25, has made eight appearances for the Catalan club so far this season, scoring one goal.

Depay, meanwhile, has been involved in only three games. He has found the back of the net once.

Former Real Madrid star Kaka heaps praise on Barcelona stars

Former Real Madrid superstar Kaka recently shared his take on Spain and their manager, Luis Enrique. While talking about La Roja, the Brazilian heaped praise on Barcelona youngsters Pedri and Gavi.

Here's what the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner said to MARCA:

"Spain has a very good team with great players although they are very young. Luis Enrique seems to me to be a very creative coach and I really like Gavi. Pedri also has a bright future ahead of him although I have a special affection for Álvaro Morata because I saw him turn professional."

While talking about when he is making the leap as a coach, Kaka added:

"It is true that I am doing a UEFA course and since I stopped playing I am preparing for it, although what I like the most is the sports management part."

He concluded:

"Anyway, football is very intense and to return to the limelight I have to sacrifice some things, like the time I spend with my family, and right now I'm not willing to do that."

