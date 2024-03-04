Barcelona dealt massive blow as 2 star players subbed out after picking up injuries against Athletic Club

Barcelona have been dealt a serious blow after Frenkie de Jong and Pedri were injured in their La Liga match against Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday, March 3. Both players were subbed off in the first half as Barca failed to find the net against their gritty opponents.

The Blaugrana went into their encounter against Athletic Club full of confidence, having not lost a league match since January. They have been pushing to cut the gap with leaders Real Madrid while also looking to overtake second-placed Girona.

However, a 0-0 stalemate at San Mames dented Barcelona's hopes of catching the top two. It also did not help that two important midfielders were injured.

During the game, Frenkie de Jong hurt his ankle due to a poor landing during an aerial challenge. The severity of his injury saw the midfielder unable to leave the field without assistance from the on-pitch ambulance.

Pedri also had to leave the game after he attempted to make a long pass and injured his hamstring. This is the youngster's third injury of the year, and he was seen crying while leaving the pitch and on the bench.

While the extent of both injuries is currently unknown, both players will almost certainly miss the Round of 16 second leg against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on March 12.

Barcelona plan to sell Kounde, Chelsea interested

Barca are looking to rejuvenate their squad during the summer, and according to SPORT (via Chelsea Chronicle), they plan to sell Jules Kounde. The young defender isn't short of suitors, with Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool all interested in his services.

Chelsea have previously made unsuccessful attempts to acquire Kounde. In 2022, they tried to recruit him while he was still at Sevilla. However, the versatile center-back ultimately decided to go to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana find themselves in a troubling situation financially, and selling Kounde may assist in easing their struggles. Given the prior interest from the Blues, it is expected that they will make a bid for the France international.

