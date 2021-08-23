Barcelona might have found an heir to Lionel Messi’s iconic #10 shirt

In just their second league game since Messi's departure, Barcelona drew 1-1 to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Saturday, dropping their first points of the season.

One of the positives to take from this match was the brilliant performance of Frenkie De Jong in midfield. The Dutchman has once again proven why he will be one of the most important players in this Barcelona squad for years to come.

📊 | Frenkie de Jong vs. Athletic Bilbao



93’ minutes

105 touches

70 passes (85% accuracy)

2 key passes

2 accurate long balls

1 hit woodwork

4 successful dribbles

9 duels won

2 clearances

2 blocked shots

1 interception

2 tackles pic.twitter.com/K68kY5jANi — 🪄🇳🇱 (@FDJChief) August 21, 2021

Frenkie De Jong put on a technical masterclass against Athletic Bilbao. He displayed agility, tirelessness, and was not afraid of jumping into tackles. After a brilliant campaign with Barcelona in the 2020-21 season, De Jong seems to be continuing right where he left off, carrying his amazing form into the new season.

The massive and symbolic hole left at Barcelona by Lionel Messi going to another club will be impossible to truly fill. However, according to multiple reports, it is Frenkie De Jong who is most likely to try and step up to the mantle and try and take over from Lionel Messi.

Barcelona star Frankie De Jong may take Lionel Messi's #10 shirt

Frenkie De Jong in action for Barcelona.

Despite the vast amount of talent available in the Blaugrana squad, it does seem like Frenkie De Jong, with his outstanding talent and strong mentality, is poised to take over as the star of the team. De Jong, alongside fellow Dutch international Memphis Depay, has taken over the responsibility of carrying this newly-formed Barcelona squad into the future.

This means that De Jong may be one of the prime candidates to take over the legendary number 10 shirt which has been vacant since the departure of Lionel Messi. So far, De Jong has been overlooked by both fans and the media as one of the heirs to Lionel Messi at the club. The Spanish media, however, have finally turned their attention to the player.

• Frenkie De Jong takes his game to the next level.



• Following Messi's departure, the Dutchman has assumed the helm of Barça. He is also a fan favourite.



• He led the team in the match against Athletic Club and starred in the final stretch of the game.#FCB 🇳🇱



Via: @sport pic.twitter.com/TK8UY1OBTi — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 23, 2021

De Jong has settled in well at the club and is no longer the shy version of himself fans saw in his debut season. He has started being vocal and expressive and unleashing his true potential. Whether or not De Jong gets the #10, he will be one of the most vital players for the generation that lies ahead.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar