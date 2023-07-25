Barcelona decide to sell big-money flop for €40m or loan him out for two years: Reports

Barcelona are actively looking to offload Spanish winger Ferran Torres. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the attacker, who has struggled for game time under manager Xavi, could be sold or sent on loan.

The report claims that the Blaugrana are looking to cut down on their wage bill, with Ansu Fati and Torres named as possible options to leave the club. While the 23-year-old is intent on remaining at the club and fighting for a regular spot, the Catalan giants could look to convince him to leave.

Barcelona are willing to accept any offer of around €40 million for Torres. They are also ready to approve two-year loan stints.

The report adds that even though the player's value has diminished since his arrival from Manchester City, he has many suitors across Spain and Italy, including Atletico Madrid and Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine are interested in a deal but Torres' high wage demands could be a detriment.

Ferran Torres rose through the ranks in Valencia's youth setup before securing a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2020. He made 43 appearances across two seasons, eventually falling down the pecking order in his second campaign with the team.

Barcelona then agreed to sign the player for €55 million in the 2021-22 winter transfer window. He has gone on to make 71 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and bagging nine assists.

Arsenal express interest in signing Barcelona forward: Reports

Torres has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi.

Arsenal are looking to sign Barcelona winger Ferran Torres. According to 90min, the Gunners are keen on adding a wide player this window and the former Manchester City man has emerged as a possible target.

Torres secured a big-money move to the Catalan side after two seasons with Manchester City. However, he has failed to establish himself as a regular in Xavi's side, with the team preferring the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha over the 23-year-old.

While Barcelona are keen to offload the player to alleviate their financial troubles, Torres is intent on keeping his place in the squad and trying to fight for first-team action.

Arsenal have already spent big this window, with the signings of Declan Rice from West Ham United and Kai Havertz from Chelsea. They have also signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax, as they look to make a run for the Premier League title once again.