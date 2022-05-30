Barcelona decided against making move for Real Madrid superstar in 2014: Reports

According to a report published by Catalan publication Sport, Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois was linked with a move to Barcelona a few years before he completed his transfer to the reigning European champions.

Courtois was in the middle of a loan spell at Atletico Madrid at the time and was one of the most promising goalkeepers in La Liga. Barcelona had reportedly monitored his situation in 2014 before passing up the opportunity to secure his signature.

Sid Lowe @sidlowe Reading all over the place that Courtois had the game of his life. Thing is, he didn’t even have the game of his season. (Ask Athletic, for example). Absolutely absurd how good he’s been this year. Reading all over the place that Courtois had the game of his life. Thing is, he didn’t even have the game of his season. (Ask Athletic, for example). Absolutely absurd how good he’s been this year.

According to sources close to the club, former Barcelona executive Javier Bordas was intent on bringing Thibaut Courtois to the club at the time. Victor Valdes was approaching the end of his glittering career at the club in 2014 and the Blaugrana were on the lookout for his successor.

While Javier Bordas back Courtois for the role, sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta had his sights set on Marc-Andre ter Stegen and secured his signature in 2014. Thibaut Courtois returned to Chelsea in the following months for a successful Premier League stint and would eventually go on to scale new heights with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois was linked to Barcelona in 2014

Thibaut Courtois has been excellent for his club

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid for a fee of £35 million in 2017 and has since become one of La Liga's best goalkeepers. The Belgian star has been instrumental in their league success this year and is one of the first names on his side's teamsheet.

Courtois pulled off a stunning display in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool last week, making nine saves to keep Real Madrid ahead of the game. The former Chelsea man has won two La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy with Los Blancos and is at the peak of his career.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are only emerging from a possible rock bottom after years of mismanagement. While Thibaut Courtois has firmly denied rumours of his links to the club, it remains plausible that the Catalans expressed interest in his services when they had the chance.

Barcelona signed Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Victor Valdes' long-term replacement in 2014 and also added Claudio Bravo to their ranks to bridge the transition. While Bravo left for the Premier League after two fairly successful years with the Catalans, Ter Stegen has flattered to deceive as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Thibaut Courtois, on the other hand, is well on his way to becoming a bonafide Real Madrid legend. The Belgian is currently in his prime and remains one of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far