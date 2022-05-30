×
Create
Notifications

Barcelona decided against making move for Real Madrid superstar in 2014: Reports

Real Madrid pipped the Blaugrana to the La Liga title
Real Madrid pipped the Blaugrana to the La Liga title
Aditya Hosangadi
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 30, 2022 03:11 PM IST
News

According to a report published by Catalan publication Sport, Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois was linked with a move to Barcelona a few years before he completed his transfer to the reigning European champions.

Courtois was in the middle of a loan spell at Atletico Madrid at the time and was one of the most promising goalkeepers in La Liga. Barcelona had reportedly monitored his situation in 2014 before passing up the opportunity to secure his signature.

Reading all over the place that Courtois had the game of his life. Thing is, he didn’t even have the game of his season. (Ask Athletic, for example). Absolutely absurd how good he’s been this year.

According to sources close to the club, former Barcelona executive Javier Bordas was intent on bringing Thibaut Courtois to the club at the time. Victor Valdes was approaching the end of his glittering career at the club in 2014 and the Blaugrana were on the lookout for his successor.

While Javier Bordas back Courtois for the role, sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta had his sights set on Marc-Andre ter Stegen and secured his signature in 2014. Thibaut Courtois returned to Chelsea in the following months for a successful Premier League stint and would eventually go on to scale new heights with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois was linked to Barcelona in 2014

Thibaut Courtois has been excellent for his club
Thibaut Courtois has been excellent for his club

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid for a fee of £35 million in 2017 and has since become one of La Liga's best goalkeepers. The Belgian star has been instrumental in their league success this year and is one of the first names on his side's teamsheet.

Courtois pulled off a stunning display in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool last week, making nine saves to keep Real Madrid ahead of the game. The former Chelsea man has won two La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy with Los Blancos and is at the peak of his career.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are only emerging from a possible rock bottom after years of mismanagement. While Thibaut Courtois has firmly denied rumours of his links to the club, it remains plausible that the Catalans expressed interest in his services when they had the chance.

Astonishing. Awesome. Courtois 🏆#UCLfinal https://t.co/6XD4XzPnM6
Also Read Article Continues below

Barcelona signed Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Victor Valdes' long-term replacement in 2014 and also added Claudio Bravo to their ranks to bridge the transition. While Bravo left for the Premier League after two fairly successful years with the Catalans, Ter Stegen has flattered to deceive as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Thibaut Courtois, on the other hand, is well on his way to becoming a bonafide Real Madrid legend. The Belgian is currently in his prime and remains one of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी