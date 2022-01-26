Barcelona deduce formula to complete Erling Haaland signing this summer - Reports

Barcelona are eager to land Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland and are currently working on a way to lure the star away from Signal Iduna Park this summer. The club is looking to raise €100 million to fund the transfer, according to GOAL.

Although Der BVB have confirmed the Norwegian ace won't be leaving in January, they haven't ruled out the possibility of a summer move. Several top clubs are actively monitoring Haaland's situation but Barcelona appear to be the frontrunners for his signature. The striker's contract with the club runs until 2024 and the Catalans are planning to submit a formal offer in the summer.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | If FC Barcelona complete the sale of ‘Barça Studios’ (already approved in the assembly), the signing of Erling Haaland will 100% be possible; the club has been informed by La Liga that next season's FFP margin will be ‘considerably higher’.

[🥇] | If FC Barcelona complete the sale of ‘Barça Studios’ (already approved in the assembly), the signing of Erling Haaland will 100% be possible; the club has been informed by La Liga that next season's FFP margin will be ‘considerably higher’. @AdriaSoldevila [🥇] 🚨| If FC Barcelona complete the sale of ‘Barça Studios’ (already approved in the assembly), the signing of Erling Haaland will 100% be possible; the club has been informed by La Liga that next season's FFP margin will be ‘considerably higher’.@AdriaSoldevila [🥇]

They posted record debts last year and have sought to reduce their wage bill with the sale of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Junior Firpo and Emerson Royal. Ousmane Dembele is also on the brink of an exit after the club asked him to leave immediately as the Frenchman refused to accept a pay cut before signing a new deal.

Yet the club's wage bill currently stands at €400 million, which is a staggering €302 million more than La Liga's current salary cap.

Barcelona are looking to sell a stake in their production hub

Barcelona will have to offload more players in order to finance their Haaland bid, but GOAL reports that the club can raise money by selling 49 per cent of their stake in their media production company Barca Studios.

GOAL @goal



Barca want to free up a significant amount of money for transfers by selling a 49 per cent stake in their media production company Barca Studios Barcelona are working on a plan to raise €100 million to fund the signing of Erling Haaland in the summerBarca want to free up a significant amount of money for transfers by selling a 49 per cent stake in their media production company Barca Studios Barcelona are working on a plan to raise €100 million to fund the signing of Erling Haaland in the summer💰Barca want to free up a significant amount of money for transfers by selling a 49 per cent stake in their media production company Barca Studios 🎥 https://t.co/C537oGmyOY

While it would help them raise the required funds to sign Haaland, their bid to recover the players' image rights might also play a role.

First-team stars currently commercialize image rights on their own and investors of Barca Studios will be unable to make any audiovisual products with players individually. Such a sacrifice, however, could pay dividends later, with Haaland possessing the talent to fire the club back to its glory days of yore.

The 21-year-old, signed from RB Salzburg for a mere €20 million in January 2020, has delivered consistently for Dortmund. In 79 games, he's struck 80 goals in all competitions, including 56 Bundesliga goals in 57 appearances, while lifting the DFB-Pokal cup last year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given such a blistering record, the Norwegian sensation comes with a lot of promise and could be the perfect remedy for Barcelona's current attacking woes. With Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United also having the striker on their radar, it will be interesting to see if the Catalans are able to pull this off.

Edited by Parimal