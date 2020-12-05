Barcelona defender Gerard Pique chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has given his opinion on who he thinks is the better player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen as two of the greatest footballers to have played the game and a constant debate rages over who has been the better player over the years.

Barcelona star Pique admits he prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has voiced his views on the matter. The 33-year old admitted that he prefers his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pique, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, stated in an interview to BT Sport that both players were amazing.

"I think that they are both amazing. We are talking about two of the best players, not just in the world but the history of this sport."

However, the Spain international was effusive in his praise for his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

"I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball. The ball doesn't go two metres far from his foot, it's always there. It's impossible to catch him, this talent I didn't see from anyone."

Pique spent a short time playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United when the Portugal international was establishing himself as one of the best in the world. The center-back was appreciative of his former teammate as well, who went on to play for Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

"[Ronaldo] is such a different player, they are very different. He is tall, strong, he's really complete. He can do anything. He can do goals with the head, free-kicks, penalties, take one on one."

The Spaniard player ultimately concluded by opining that Lionel Messi was not human.

"But for me it's like Messi is not human but [Ronaldo] is the best of the humans."

Barcelona have struggled in recent months. The problem was exacerbated in the summer when Lionel Messi announced his decision to leave the club. While a move failed to occur, the Argentine superstar has only one year left in his contract and can leave on a free transfer next summer.

