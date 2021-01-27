Barcelona defender Jordi Alba believes he is one of the most hated players in football 

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is of the opinion that he doesn't have the best of reputations on the field due to his combative style of play.

Alba feels that he is one of the most hated players in football, but has said that his off-the-field attitude is much different than his on-field persona.

"It is clear that of people know me through football, they would think I am one of the most hated players in football, that is clear. It is my way of playing and it's what has led me to be the player I am today and to be where I am.

"Other people know me by how I am, as a very humble person that values everything in my life. The player Jordi has nothing to do with the human Jordi with his teammates," he said during an interview with Movistar+.

Jordi Alba started his career at the Barcelona youth academy but was released by the club. He then joined Valencia, where he eventually started his professional career and rose to prominence.

In 2012 he returned to Barcelona for a transfer fee of €14 million. During his eight years with the club, Alba has helped Barcelona win 14 major honors, including five La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey and one UEFA Champions League.

Jordi Alba laments bad reputation but has no regrets with how he plays the game

Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba has lamented his bad reputation on the field, but has no regrets with his style of play. The left-back is known for his fast-paced, aggressive manner, which has resulted in many opponents disliking him.

"Yes, it's true that the way I play is very heavy and I understand that hatred that people who do not know me can have me to me," Alba added.

Advertisement

Despite his combative nature, Jordi Alba has been a consistent fixture in the Barcelona and Spanish national team setup.

The 31-year-old has managed to make 70 appearances for the Spanish national team in his career so far, winning the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

Due to his reliable performances for club and country, Alba is considered one of the best left-backs of his generation.