Barcelona defender Jules Kounde wanted by surprise Premier League club: Reports

Premier League outfit Aston Villa have made contact with Barcelona centre-back Jules Kounde's entourage, as per El Nacional. The France international has struggled for consistency at the Spanish side this season, and may be considered a possible source of funds for the club.

Aston Villa have shown a great deal of ambition with their business in recent seasons, beginning with the appointment of Unai Emery as manager. The Spaniard helped the Villans qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and has them in fourth place in the league this season.

Emery is keen on building a side capable of competing with the very best in Europe, and he is working with president of football operations Monchi towards this. One of their reported targets for this summer is a player familiar to both of them, Jules Kounde.

While at Arsenal, Unai Emery showed an interest in Kounde, but a deal never materialized with Girondins de Bordeaux. Instead, Monchi managed to lure him to Spain to join Sevilla, where he worked as the sporting director.

Emery and Monchi believe that the Frenchman will raise the level of the Aston Villa squad. They signed Spain international Pau Torres from Villarreal and Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen last summer for a combined fee of around £80m, showing their willingness to spend.

Barcelona will look to receive at least €50 million if they decide to sell Kounde, a figure that Aston Villa are reportedly willing to pay. However, the Frenchman himself could be unwilling to move to Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old defender has played 30 times in La Liga this season, indicating his importance to the squad. However, the financial situation at Barca may force them to sell him to get back in line with FFP rules.

Star striker reiterates plan to remain at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski recently claimed that he intends to remain a Barcelona player until his contract with the club ends. He provided the response following rumours that he may be on the move at the end of the season.

Lewandowski told BILD that he still feels good despite being 35, and would only consider leaving if his physical level drops significantly. He rubbished claims of a potential summer exit, as well, regarding it as 'impossible'.

"Leaving Barcelona for me this summer is definitely not possible, it is not a topic," Lewandowski said (via Barca Universal).

“I physically feel good. As of today, this is the case for at least two more years. When I am physically no longer at a top level, I would start re-thinking.”

Robert Lewandowski has scored 53 goals in just two seasons with La Blaugrana, quickly becoming their most important goalscorer. The Bayern Munich legend will mentor the likes of Marc Guiu and Vitor Roque at the club.