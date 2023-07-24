Barcelona design anti injury plan for key player after he missed 15 games across all competitions last season: Reports

According to Mundo Deportiva, Barcelona have designed an anti-injury plan for their talented youngster Pedri. In all, the midfielder missed 15 games last season due to hamstring and muscle problems.

The league champions have put in work to ensure better fitness results for the 20-year-old ahead of the coming season. Speaking about the plan in a recent interview, Pedri said (via Barca Universal):

"I had a holiday to prepare myself physically, which is something I wanted to improve, especially to prevent injuries that have prevented me from playing a couple of times lately."

Apart from a routine to improve strength and physicality, the Spain international is also on a specific meal plan based on the recommendations of the club nutritionist. Besides the fitness, Barcelona boss Xavi also has certain on-pitch targets for Pedri.

The youngster added:

"Xavi asks me for many things, I can improve in many things. Last year I gave very few assists, it’s something I have to improve. I didn’t meet the ten-goal challenge, we have to set another one and meet it."

He scored seven goals and provided one assist from 35 appearances for the Catalan club across all competitions last season.

In all, Pedri has managed 109 appearances for his club's senior men's team, during which he scored 16 goals and provided eight assists across all competitions.

Barcelona manager Xavi calls Pedri one of the best in the world

Pedri in action in La Liga

Former Barcelona player and current manager of the club, Xavi, labelled Pedri as one of the best in the world in his position. The youngster joined the Catalan club from Las Palmas in 2019 for a reported fee of €17.5 million (via transfermarkt).

Speaking about Pedri, he said (via SNL 24):

"He makes the difference in the game. He goes in between the lines, gives the last pass, and if you now add in assists and goals. We’re talking about one of the best players in the world in his position."

Since making his move to Barcelona, the 20-year-old midfielder has become integral to Xavi's set-up.

The Spain international started 22 league games for his club and five out of six UEFA Champions League draws last season. He suffered from an injury that saw him miss 12 La Liga ties for the club.