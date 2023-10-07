Barcelona determined to bring striker in January after ankle injury to Robert Lewandowski - Reports

With talismanic forward Robert Lewandowski sidelined due to an ankle injury, FC Barcelona are eager to bring in Vitor Roque from Club Athletico Paranaense this January, as per Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian teenager is currently slated to join Barcelona in July 2024 after signing a pre-contract with the club.

The Polish forward is the only striking option at the club's disposal and hence his absence will be a major blow for the Blaugrana. Roque, 18, was signed by the Spanish heavyweights in the summer on a six-year contract that would come into effect from the 2024-25 season.

But with the Catalan giants eager to get him in early, it remains to be seen if Athletico Paranaense will be open to allowing the starlet to leave before the previously discussed timeline.

Lewandowski suffered an ankle injury during the UEFA Champions League clash against FC Porto on Wednesday. The predicted timeline of his recovery suggests that the 35-year-old will miss a couple of crucial fixtures, including the El Clasico later this month.

He was in fine form before the injury, scoring five goals and assisting thrice in eight league appearances. Until then, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix could serve as makeshift options to slot into the No. 9 position but Barca are in dire need of a permanent solution.

According to Football Espana, whether Vitor Roque joins the club in the winter transfer window, will depend on the club's finances. The Brazilian has decent experience in the top tier and can slot into the first team right away if need be.

Can FC Barcelona afford to bring Vitor Roque in the January transfer window?

Bringing Vitor Roque this winter might not be a smooth business for Barcelona as it will cost them at least €40 million and the club's financial shape hasn't been the most stable in the recent past.

However, according to Football Espana's report, the Blaugrana are waiting on the payment from German investment fund Libero, which will help them wrap up the transfer by January and balance their FFP numbers.

If everything falls into place, Barcelona will receive a massive boost going into the business end of the season with a potent attacking outlet like Roque coming on board.