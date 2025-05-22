Barcelona director Deco namedrops Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Manchester United star when asked about reinforcements in attack

Barcelona sporting director Deco named Liverpool star Luis Diaz and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford while discussing reinforcements in their attack this season. The Catalans are expected to hunt the transfer market for a strong left winger ahead of next season.

Marcus Rashford was reportedly keen on joining Barcelona in January, when he eventually went to Aston Villa on loan. The Catalans were also interested but were unable to pull off the deal due to Ansu Fati's refusal to leave, per multiple reports. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has been on the Catalans' radar since last season. He has been linked to an exit from Liverpool this summer, with Barca being the favorites to land his signature.

In his latest press conference, sporting director Deco outlined Barcelona's summer transfer plans ahead of the window. He namedropped both Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz while speaking of new forward signings.

"We like Luis Diaz, we like Rashford… and we like other wingers too. We can't talk about players under contract with other clubs," Deco said.

La Blaugrana have an impressive attacking line-up right now, including Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres. However, they require more versatile options to allow some of their regular starters some rest or to cover for injuries. Moreover, players like Marcus Rashford or Luis Diaz can give their current attackers some healthy competition.

Barcelona pull out of the race to sign Liverpool and Manchester United target Xavi Simons: Reports

Xavi Simons - Source: Getty

In a discussion via CaughtOffside, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona are no longer interested in pursuing RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons. The La Masia academy graduate has been on Liverpool and Manchester United's radar for a while.

According to Romano, Barcelona need to sort out their financial situation before making any signings this summer. The Catalans will also be focusing on other priorities as they have plenty of options in their attack, per the journalist. Meanwhile, Manchester United are in dire need of attacking reinforcements, but their defeat in the Europa League final will significantly impact their summer transfer plans.

However, Empire of the Kop reports that Liverpool are ready to pay a reported €60 million to sign Xavi Simons. RB Leipzig will still be looking for around €80 million for the Dutch attacking midfielder, so the Reds have to up their offer to secure Simons' signature. The Bundesliga star has had a decent campaign this season, contributing 11 goals and eight assists in 33 outings across competitions.

Romano also reported that Xavi Simons has informed RB Leipzig of his intention to leave this summer. He is open to exploring options in the Premier League. With Barcelona out of the game, Manchester United and Liverpool will have the upper hand in the deal.

