Barcelona director Deco responds to reports about Vitor Roque leaving club

Barcelona director Deco has refused to confirm whether Vitor Roque is set to leave Camp Nou this summer. The Brazilian striker only joined the Blaugrana in January but has failed to convince manager Xavi.

Spanish outlet SER Catalunya (via Football Espana) reports that Barca have decided Roque will leave on loan or permanently this summer. It's claimed that Deco has agreed with Xavi that the starlet should move on.

Deco was asked about the situation ahead of the Catalans' La Liga clash with Real Sociedad today (May 13). He told reporters (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"It's normal when there's no football, that there are news in the media. It's difficult, no games for 10 days... Barca generates a lot of news. I will not share anything on our plan here, we plan that between closed doors."

Roque, 19, joined Barcelona from Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense in January for €40 million. He was hotly tipped to be Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement at Camp Nou.

The one-cap Brazil international has started just two of 13 games with two goals to his name. He signed a seven-year deal when joining the Catalans but has struggled to impress.

Barcelona could swap Roque for Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: Reports

Mason Greenwood has attracted interest from Camp Nou.

Barcelona may have already found a destination for Roque as Manchester United hold an interest in the Brazilian. Erik ten Hag needs to replace Anthony Martial this summer as the French striker will leave once his contract expires.

Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) reports that Barca are open to Roque moving to Old Trafford but they want Mason Greenwood in return. The English attacker has been a standout performer on loan at Getafe this season, bagging 10 goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions.

Greenwood has no future at United after being acquitted of sexual assault-related charges following an arrest in 2022. He has a year left on his contract but the Red Devils want to sell.

Barcelona could struggle to pull off a swap deal though. United are looking to do the two deals separately. Roque's agent has also been adamant that if his client is to leave it will be permanently and not on loan.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has been in contact with Getafe about Greenwood. Their fellow La Liga side want the Englishman to stay at the Estadio Coliseum next season whether on loan or permanently.