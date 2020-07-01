Barcelona director sends cryptic message about VAR, claims "it is better not to touch the subject"

Former Barcelona midfielder Guillermo Amor has revealed details about VAR and Antoine Griezmann's situation in a recent interview.

Barcelona has fallen behind Real Madrid in the title race after picking up only six points from its last four games.

Barcelona has had its fair share of issues with VAR

In an interview with the Spanish media, Barcelona spokesman Guillermo Amor has revealed his take on VAR and the La Liga title race and also commented on Antoine Griezmann's situation at Barcelona.

Guillermo Amor played as a midfielder for Barcelona and has now taken over as the director of sporting relations for the first team at Barcelona. The former player also had a hand in the introduction of Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati to Barcelona's first team.

🎙️ Guillermo Amor: "Cuando dependes de alguien es un problema y ahora dependemos del Madrid" https://t.co/Ti7oTSAPWS — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) June 30, 2020

Guillermo Amor is a highly influential figure at Barcelona and his diplomatic answers to questions regarding Antoine Griezmann and Quique Setien reflect the current state of chaos at the club.

Guillermo Amor claims dropped points will hurt Barcelona in the long run

Barcelona slumped to yet another draw against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona spokesman Guillermo Amor also said that the high standards expected of the players at the club meant that draws are viewed as damning defeats by fans of Barcelona.

The former midfielder went on to say that Barcelona has already dropped points on three separate occasions since the La Liga restart and cannot afford any more mishaps.

"All that is not winning is losing. We lost two more points against Atlético, the same as the other day against Celta or against Sevilla."

The Spanish executive also hinted at the issues that Barcelona has been having with VAR and refused to elaborate on his stance on the matter.

Barcelona fans watching another controversial VAR decision go Madrid’s way 🤬 pic.twitter.com/SbG0jSWTwg — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2020

Barcelona's feud with the VAR officials reached new heights against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez's retaken penalty stung Barcelona and the situation was exacerbated by a dubious penalty decision in the second half.

"What we talked about the other day about VAR, it is better not to touch on the subject much."

The Barcelona director also commented on Antoine Griezmann and his role at the club. The French striker has been snubbed by Quique Setien on several occasions and finds himself on the bench far too often for his liking.

The striker did not make the starting eleven for the second consecutive game against his former team at the Camp Nou yesterday and was benched in favour of a struggling Luis Suarez.

Griezmann has become a fringe player at Barcelona

With the Uruguayan striker misfiring and contributing next to nothing to Barcelona's cause, Antoine Griezmann will certainly feel left out and is likely to consider his options in the upcoming transfer window.

The French forward came on in stoppage-time against Atletico Madrid and Guillermo Amor backed the decision by claiming that it was purely technical in nature.

"Griezmann is in a squad with important players and the coach believed that he should come on at the last moment. They are technical decisions, I have nothing more to say."

Barcelona is currently a point adrift of Real Madrid in the La Liga table. Los Blancos have a game in hand and will have the opportunity to go 4 points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table this week.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will have to pull up their socks and put in brilliant performances to ensure that Barcelona still has a fighting chance to win the title.

