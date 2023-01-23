Barcelona draw up 4-man shortlist as they look for Robert Lewandowski's successor: Reports

Robert Lewandowski is still scoring goals at the highest level. However, Barcelona are aware that the Polish striker will not stay at his peak for long. Hence, the Catalan club have already drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace the former Bayern Munich attacker.

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, and Villareal's Nicolas Jackson are the four players on the Blaugranas' radar.

Since joining Barca at the start of the season, Lewandowski has fired on all cylinders. He has scored 22 goals and has provided five assists in 23 games for the Catalunyan giants. However, he is already 34, and his decline might be near. Hence, Barca have started looking for alternatives.

Vlahovic is a highly touted prospect at Juventus. His performances for Fiorentina garnered attention from clubs across Europe. While the Serbian hasn't been able to replicate the same standards since his January 2022 move to Juventus, he is still only 22 and the best days of his playing career lie ahead.

Morata, meanwhile, is a proven talent at top European clubs like Juventus, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid. His experience in LaLiga with Los Blancos and Los Rojiblancos is something that can't be overlooked.

Moukoko, on the other hand, has long been on Barca's radar. The youngster has taken over the offensive duties at Borussia Dortmund since Erling Haaland's departure at the start of the season.

At a tender age of 17, Moukoko's maturity is exceptional. In 23 games so far this season, he has scored six goals and provided six assists. A move to a bigger club seems like a matter of time for the youngster.

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson is yet another player whose ceiling seems high. The 21-year-old is also eyed by Barca.

Barcelona manager Xavi lauds Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Barcelona manager Xavi lauded Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for his performance in the 1-0 LaLiga win against Getafe. Speaking to the media after the game, Xavi said (via FC Barcelona Noticias):

"We are seeing to the best Marc from does time. Has confidence, is happy. The stop in the one against one is spectacular. He is a leader."

After a couple of inconsistent seasons, the German shotstopper is back to his best this term. He has kept 13 clean sheets in 17 LaLiga matches in the ongoing campaign, five more than any other keeper.

