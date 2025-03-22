Barcelona draw up four-man attacking shortlist as Hansi Flick looms to sign left-winger: Reports

Barcelona have identified four main options to choose from as they prepare to sign a new left winger ahead of the 2025-26 season, as per reports. The Spanish giants have been electric in attack this season but remain intent on further strengthening their ranks in the summer with a new addition.

La Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick has seen the trio of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski strike up a fine partnership in attack, and wants to add more firepower. Mundo Deportivo reports that the German manager has the quartet of Luis Diaz, Rafael Leao, Nico Williams, and Ademola Lookman in his sights.

Liverpool ace Diaz has found the net 13 times this season while providing four assists for the Reds across 42 appearances in all competitions. The Colombia international has an uncertain future in Merseyside and appears to be very interested in a move to Spain.

AC Milan star Leao has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists for the Rossoneri, who are prepared to consider offers for him as they look to raise funds. The club's long-time target is 22-year-old Spain international Williams, who has scored nine goals and provided seven assists this season for Athletic Club.

Reigning Africa Footballer of the Year Lookman also features on their list, having scored 18 goals and provided seven assists for Atalanta this term. Of these players, Barcelona will look to pick up the option they find most economically feasible, given the club's precarious financial situation.

Barcelona keen to move on big-name forward: Reports

Barcelona are keen to find a solution for star forward Ansu Fati to leave the club in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants have made it clear that the Spaniard does not feature in their plans going forward and are eager to end their relationship as soon as possible.

SPORT reports that Fati was informed by Barcelona boss Hansi Flick in January that he has no future at the club and would be better served seeking a move elsewhere. The 22-year-old, however, turned down up to four transfer offers from various sides in the hopes of regaining his place at his boyhood club.

Ansu Fati has played just 187 minutes of football this season despite being largely fit to feature for the Spanish giants. The forward was a target for a number of Turkish sides in January, with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce and Besiktas linked with a transfer. He will now have to find a club in the summer to continue his professional career.

