Barcelona draw up offer worth €30 million to sign 21-year-old Tottenham transfer target: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly set to join Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Blaugrana are preparing an offer of close to €30 million to sign the Romanian center-back.

This comes after the same outlet reported earlier this month that Spurs were leading the race to sign the 21-year-old. An injury to summer signing Micky van de Ven in November has seen him miss an extended period. Thus, manager Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding a central defender in the winter window and Dragusin has emerged as a target.

Barcelona are now said to be joining the race for him. The Blaugrana are looking to add a long-term central defensive partner for Ronald Araujo. Currently, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso have featured in the central defensive slot, with manager Xavi keen on improving the squad.

Dragusin spent three years with Juventus but failed to make an impression, going out on three loan spells in his time with the club. He completed a permanent move to Genoa this summer for a reported fee of around €5.5 million plus €1.8 million in add-ons. He has impressed for the side, bagging one goal and one assist in 20 appearances and catching the eye of scouts across Europe.

Barcelona looking to request veteran star to take pay cut - Reports

Lewandowski has gone through a tough run of form.

Barcelona are reportedly likely to ask star striker Robert Lewandowski to take a pay cut for the upcoming season. With the Blaugrana in financial troubles, they are looking to request the Poland international to reduce his wage to alleviate their problems, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The report claims that since joining the side from Bayern Munich in 2022 for €45 million, Lewandowski's contract has an increasing wage scale. His deal runs until the summer of 2025, with the striker holding an option to extend it by a further year.

With Barcelona believed to be on good terms with Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi, the club could ask him to take a reduction in his wages to support the club.

The 35-year-old has come under fire for his recent performances, bagging just three goals and one assist in his last 10 appearances for the side. The arrival of teenager Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense could prove to be key as the Catalan giants look to alleviate their goalscoring issues.