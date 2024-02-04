Barcelona dressing room in awe of attacker after his eye-catching display in 3-1 Alaves win - Reports

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal's display against Alaves has reportedly impressed his teammates in the Barcelona dressing room.

The Catalans visited the Mendizorroza for a La Liga encounter on Saturday, February 4. They ran out 3-1 winners courtesy of a first-half strike from Robert Lewandowski and goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque after the break.

While Yamal didn't record a goal or assist, his performance was admired by his teammates, according to reports from SPORT (via Barca Universal). The report added that the dressing room is impressed with his growth and contributions in both attack and defense.

Barcelona's options in attack are currently limited due to injuries to Raphinha (thigh), Joao Felix (ankle) and Ferran Torres (hamstring). As a result, Yamal has become a fixture in their XI, starting each of their last five matches across competitions.

Against Alaves, the 16-year-old had 57 touches, indicating that his teammates are trusting him with the ball. He completed 24 of his 31 passes (77% accuracy), was fouled four times and won nine of his 17 ground duels. The Spaniard also recorded four tackles, an interception and a clearance.

Overall, Yamal has played 32 matches across competitions for the Blaugrana this term, recording three goals and five assists.

"A strong footballer, an enormous talent" - Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez praises Lamine Yamal

Speaking after Barcelona's win over Alaves, Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for Lamine Yamal. He said (as quoted by the same Barca Universal article):

“I would only need to give him the captain’s armband, he has been playing 90 minutes in several games. He has all my confidence and I have spoken a lot with him. I think he has no roof.

“In addition, I would like to highlight how he competes, and how he follows the side. He does not get tired, he travels many kilometres at high intensity, he leaves the opponent, fast player, a strong footballer; he is an enormous talent.

“I am very happy with his humility and ability to work, it is vital for the team, how he positions himself, how he closes, the rest is innate, I am very happy with Lamine.”

Yamal and Barcelona will next take on Granada in La Liga at the Estadi Lluis Companys on February 11.

