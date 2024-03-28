Barcelona duo miss training ahead of Las Palmas clash - Reports

Barcelona are set to host Las Palmas in La Liga at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium on Saturday, March 30. Ahead of the clash, two key players Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen missed training on Wednesday.

Christensen was named in Denmark's squad for their two recent friendlies this month. However, he pulled out due to an Achilles issue. Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand spoke about the defender's injury, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It is not an injury that simply arose during the warm-up, but rather it has been accumulating over a longer period of time, he has had problems with it before. He tried to play yesterday, but he couldn’t.

“I’m not just nervous for Andreas. After this call-up come five weeks where all the tournaments are decided, the players are under great pressure.”

Christensen has been a key player for Barcelona this season, especially since he's moved into the defensive midfield role due to injuries to other players. He has made 33 appearances across competitions, eight of those as a defensive midfielder.

Meanwhile, another important player for the Blaugrana, Ronaldo Araujo also missed their recent training. He was called up for the international break by Uruguay but was sent back early. He is likely to be fit for the Las Palmas clash.

Lionel Messi speaks up about his Barcelona exit

In one of the most surprising transfers of recent times, Lionel Messi left the Blaugrana in 2021 as a free agent. This came after the club were unable to renew his contract due to their financial issues and La Liga wage rules.

The Argentine then left the club and spent two years at Paris Saint-Germain. He was also linked with a return to Barca last summer but he chose to join Major League Soccer (MLS) sider Inter Miami instead.

Messi recently spoke about his departure from Barcelona, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I thought I would stay in Barcelona. I was not ready to rebuild my life and move my family from this place… my wife and children.”

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and is a club legend at Barca. He joined the club's famed academy La Masia from Newell's Old Boys in 2000.

After graduating, he made 778 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists, both highest in the club's history. He also won numerous trophies with them, including four UEFA Champions League trophies.