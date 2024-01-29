Barcelona duo were in tears after Xavi's meeting where he explained his decision to leave the club in the summer - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi's decision to leave the club at the end of the current season left Robert Lewandowski and Joao Cancelo emotional, according to sources. Spanish outlet Esport3 reported that the manager addressed the players to inform them of his decision, and this left the pair in tears.

The report further claimed that the players tried to convince the Spaniard to stay. Club president Joan Laporta also tried to change his mind, but Xavi seemed confident in his decision to leave.

The decision comes as a shock to many Barcelona fans despite what has been a poor season by their standards. The Catalan giants already find themselves 11 points off top spot and suffered a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. They are also out of the Copa del Rey following a loss to Athletic Club.

Xavi's decision came after yet another disappointing loss to Villarreal. The side roared back from a 2-0 first-half deficit to take the lead, but poor defending saw them eventually throw the game away, losing 5-3.

Following the game, Xavi said (h/t GOAL):

“We have reached a point of no return. It’s time for change. As a Culé, I think that it’s time to leave. I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on the 30th of June."

"I made my decision to leave at the end of the season a few days ago, but now I have decided to announce it.”

The reigning league champions will be looking to get things back in order in their next clash against Osasuna in La Liga on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Barcelona eye three-man shortlist to replace outgoing Xavi: Reports

Barcelona have identified three managers as potential replacements for Xavi, who is set to leave at the end of the season. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann have been targetted.

Xavi shocked the football world by announcing his intention to leave Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign. Sporting director Deco is now keen on finding a good replacement, with the report claiming that he has already started speaking to the managers' representatives.

Arteta was previously on Barcelona's radar following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman in 2021 but they hired Xavi instead. It remains to be seen if they can convince Klopp to join, who also announced that he will leave Liverpool and is keen on taking a break.