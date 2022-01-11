Barcelona duo test negative for COVID-19, set to join squad in Saudi Arabia for Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona have revealed that young stars Ferran Torres and Pedri Gonzalez have tested negative for COVID-19. The duo will now join the Blaugrana squad, which is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Spanish Super Cup.

Torres and Pedri were initially left out of the traveling party by manager Xavi Hernandez after contracting the Coronavirus in December. They have been isolating since then but the club confirmed yesterday that they had returned negative PCR tests.

Pedri hasn't played for the Blaugrana since September due to a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Torres is yet to make his debut for the club after arriving from Manchester City.

The news is a welcome sign for Xavi's side, who will face Real Madrid in the Super Cup semi-finals. Los Blancos have been on a tear this season and are currently running away with the La Liga title having opened up a five-point lead at the top. They are also 17 points clear of the Catalans, who are in sixth place.

Recent form will also favor Carlo Ancelotti's side, who won their last match against Valencia by a 4-1 margin. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr., who have become one of the best attacking duos across Europe, netted a brace apiece.

The Blaugrana, on the other hand, come into this fixture after a 1-1 draw against Granada. Victory in the game could've taken the Catalans into the top four, but an error-prone second-half performance saw their opponents grab a late equalizer.

Barcelona finally register Ferran Torres

Barcelona announced the signing of Torres from Manchester City in late December but have only just managed to register him. The Blaugrana's financial situation is well-documented and they were struggling to fit the Spaniard into their wage bill as a result.

However, the club finally found a way to complete Torres' registration in time for the Spanish Super Cup. They managed to do so by handing Samuel Umtiti an extension until 2026 with reduced wages, allowing them to register their latest signing.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums OFFICIAL: Samuel Umtiti has signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2026 with a reduction in his wages.



This now means that Barca can finally register Ferran Torres! OFFICIAL: Samuel Umtiti has signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2026 with a reduction in his wages.This now means that Barca can finally register Ferran Torres! 📝 OFFICIAL: Samuel Umtiti has signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2026 with a reduction in his wages.This now means that Barca can finally register Ferran Torres! https://t.co/7Rkb8RPCud

The move has received a mixed reaction from the club's fans, who have wanted Umtiti to depart the club for some time now. However, the Catalans' financial woes have meant this was the only way for them to add Torres to their squad. Additionally, they might be able to move the Frenchman out of the club in the near future due to his reduced wage demands.

Also Read Article Continues below

Philippe Coutinho's departure on loan to Aston Villa on a loan deal for the rest of the season is also likely to have helped the Catalans. The English club are reportedly paying the bulk of the Brazilian's wages, allowing the Blaugrana some financial leeway.

Edited by Diptanil Roy