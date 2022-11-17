Barcelona could earn upto €4.3 million from FIFA rewards system due to 16 players competing in the Qatar World Cup - Reports 

According to Barca Universal, as reported by Sports Brief, Barcelona could earn up to €4.3 million from FIFA as 16 of their players are participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Players like Gavi, Pedri, Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Busquets, and more would be representing their respective national teams during the World Cup.

B/R Football @brfootball Bayern, Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United are the most represented European clubs at the World Cup Bayern, Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United are the most represented European clubs at the World Cup 🌏 https://t.co/m8SGFpeXKA

From their 16 players, the Catalan club are set to earn a guaranteed €3 million from the group stages of the tournament.

If Spain progresses further to the latter stages of the tournament and lifts the trophy, Barcelona will receive an extra sum of £1.285 million as a bonus.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed there will be no signings during January transfer window

Barca unveil new signing Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently revealed that the club won't be making any January signings due to the financial FFP rules. Laporta told Spanish agency EFE (via ESPN):

"We had to make some levers, which were economic operations that saved the club from ruin, and now the club is in economic recovery. But despite that, according to the rules of financial fair play of the Spanish league, we can not sign."

He added:

"Us and some other La Liga clubs are also trying to convince La Liga to be more flexible, and allow us other types of interpretations that can make Barcelona even stronger."

Laporta went on to say:

"It is more flexible in the Premier League than in Spain and it doesn't make much sense to me."

Speaking of new signings, the Catalan club's new import Lewandowski has been handed a three-game ban for his red card against Osasuna on November 9.

GOAL News @GoalNews Robert Lewandowski has been given a three-match ban Robert Lewandowski has been given a three-match ban 😬

The club, however, are set to lodge a complaint against the ban. This was reported by the club's website. According to the report, the club will take the matter to the Appeals Committee. The ban on Lewandowski was imposed by the Disciplinary Committee.

