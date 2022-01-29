Barcelona enter race to sign Real Madrid target to strengthen midfield - Reports

Barcelona are ready to compete with their arch-nemesis Real Madrid in the race to sign AS Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22-year-old is highly sought-after by several top European sides and now the Catalans are willing to enter a bidding war for him as well, according to TMC Sport.

Los Blancos, along with Chelsea, are supposedly the frontrunners for his signature, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United also in the mix.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Apart from the obvious teams like Real Madrid and Chelsea, other clubs like Barcelona are also keeping tabs on AS Monaco midfielder Tchouaméni. #Transfers ) Apart from the obvious teams like Real Madrid and Chelsea, other clubs like Barcelona are also keeping tabs on AS Monaco midfielder Tchouaméni. @RMCsport (🌕) Apart from the obvious teams like Real Madrid and Chelsea, other clubs like Barcelona are also keeping tabs on AS Monaco midfielder Tchouaméni. @RMCsport #Transfers 🇫🇷🔎

Although the Monegasques haven't set a price tag yet, the player is reportedly valued between €60 million to €80 million. Spanish news outlet Marca reports that he could end up being even more expensive, and the price may potentially rise to €100 million.

Barcelona looking to replace Sergio Busquets with Tchouameni

Barcelona are currently looking to reinforce their midfield options, with Sergio Busquets declining with age. The Spaniard has been at the heart of their exploits for more than a decade and although he continues to be a regular starter, Busquets is no longer the force he once was.

While his distribution remains neat as ever, the 33-year-old has fallen off the pace, unable to track back and hold the defensive line in key moments. Tchouameni has been identified as a player who can fit the bill well given his talents. The 22-year-old operates in a double-pivot at Monaco. He possesses a range of passing, is strong in the air and times his tackles to perfection.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @WhoScored Barcelona's target Tchouameni has made more tackles and interceptions combined than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since the start of last season (304). He turned 22 yesterday. Barcelona's target Tchouameni has made more tackles and interceptions combined than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since the start of last season (304). He turned 22 yesterday.— @WhoScored https://t.co/v82jFnONqS

A midfielder like him could slot in nicely in Busquets' position but Barcelona face a big challenge on the financial front. The club posted staggering debts last year and, given their expensive wage bill, are still looking to offload a few more players.

With many big sides lining up outside Touchameni's door, he won't come any cheap. The Catalans are going as far as selling 49 per cent of their stake in their production company, Barca Studios, to finance a transfer for Erling Haaland.

Also Read Article Continues below

If that doesn't go through, the funds raised from the sale, which is estimated to be roughly €100 million, could go towards signing the Monaco starlet.

Edited by Parimal