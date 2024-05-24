Barcelona enter talks to sign Ecuadorian forward as details of potential interest emerge: Reports

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have been linked with the potential signing of Ecuadorian sensation Allen Obando. The 17-year-old currently plies his trade for Ecuadorian Serie A club Barcelona Sporting Club de Guayaquil.

As a tumultuous season, both on and off the pitch, comes to end for Barcelona, they are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the next campaign. The Catalonia-based club have been linked with numerous forwards to reinforce their front line as Robert Lewandowski soon turns 36 and youngster Vitor Roque faces uncertainty surrounding his future.

Amidst the speculation, Sport recently reported that Barca have engaged in talks with Ecuadorian club Barcelona Sporting Club de Guayaquil to complete the signing of up-and-coming striker Allen Obando.

The 17-year-old, who came through the ranks of Barca SC U-20, has made seven appearances for the club so far in the Serie A, netting one goal and providing two assists. According to the report, delegates from Barca SC have been present in Spain to finalise a deal with the five-time Champions League winners.

Obando has also been linked to French champions Paris Saint-Germain as they try to cope with the departure of Kylian Mbappe next season. However, the Blaugrana are in prime position to complete the signing of the Ecuadorian.

Star defender to leave Barcelona in the summer: Reports

Once dubbed "un-transferable," Barca's star defender Ronald Araujo continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Araujo, 26, was first linked with a high-profile winter move to Bayern Munich. While the move didn't materialize, Sport reports that the interest from the German giants hasn't faded as the summer transfer window approaches.

Additionally, the latest reports from the same outlet suggest that Manchester United and Chelsea have also joined the race and are willing to offer substantial sums to both Barca and Araujo.

Despite President Joan Laporta's desire for Araujo to stay, sources within the sports department believe the defender is "more outside than inside" the club. Efforts to renew his contract have stalled, further fueling speculation about his departure.