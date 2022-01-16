Barcelona eyeing €20 million move for Liverpool forward - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino in the summer transfer window this year. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez admires the Brazilian forward and is hopeful of bringing him to Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional has claimed that Firmino will be available for a transfer in the summer due to the rise of Diogo Jota at Anfield. Jota has been performing well and Jurgen Klopp seems to favor the Portuguese over the Brazilian in the Premier League.

Jota has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances in the Premier League this season while Firmino has scored only four league goals in 12 matches.

The report has revealed that Klopp does not want to stop the Brazilian's move to Barcelona and has put a €20 million price tag on him. Liverpool fear Firmino has started to devalue and fear keeping an 'inactive player' on high wages.

Klopp also stated recently that he believes it is time for Curtis Jones to step up for the senior side. This could further reduce game time for Firmino.

Klopp said about Jones:

“I love the boy and the potential he has but we have to come to the next steps now and make sure he fulfils the potential he has on the pitch very often. You have these kind of conversations when you are not 100 per cent happy with the moment. He is very young but his potential is incredible and we both together have to find a way to show much more of him."

Firmino arrived at Anfield from Hoffenheim in 2015 on a £29 million deal. The Premier League team signed a formal agreement during the Brazilian's participation in the Copa America tournament that year.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Firmino has partnered with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to become one of the most fearsome trios in European football. Firmino has scored 94 goals in 310 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

Barcelona ask more for Frenkie de Jong's move to Chelsea, Burnley plot to sign Divock Origi from Liverpool

Barcelona have reportedly asked Chelsea to raise their bid to £50 million for signing 24-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong after a three-year stint at Camp Nou. The Blues reportedly placed an initial bid of £33 million which Barcelona rejected and have asked the Premier League club to spend more.

Meanwhile, Burnley are plotting to sign Liverpool's Divock Origi in the winter transfer window as they look to reinforce their striking capability. They sold Chris Wood to rivals Newcastle United last week and need to find a replacement quickly.

