“Barcelona fans are very annoyed but this is slander” – Gary Neville hits back at incorrect stat circulated online after comments on De Jong’s Manchester United transfer saga

Manchester United fan favorite Gary Neville is in hot water with Barcelona fans following his comments earlier this week. The Sky Sports pundit has been widely derided in Catalan circles for urging Red Devils target Frenkie de Jong to pursue legal action against the Blaugrana.

Manchester United have been kept waiting by Barcelona midfielder De Jong, who is due nearly £17 million in deferred wages from the Catalan club. The delay, likely due to Barcelona's precarious financial situation, has led to much frustration among Manchester United fans. It also prompted Neville to urge the Dutchman to seek legal action.

Gary Neville @GNev2 De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it. De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it.

Barcelona fans, as expected, did not take Neville's statements well and launched a collective slander against the former England international. A tweet by BarcaWorldwide poked fun at the former right-back's horrible time as Valencia manager in 2015, claiming he coached the team for 14 games and lost each of them.

This, however, drew a laugh from the Manchester United legend, who corrected the tweet. He pointed out that he won 10 out of 28 games in charge of Valencia and ended with a win percentage of 35 percent.

It is unlikely that the fans will forgive or stop aiming jabs at Neville anytime soon, but he seems to be a good sport about it.

Gary Neville



My record in Valencia

Played 28

Won 10

Draw 7

Lost 11



My record in Valencia
Played 28
Won 10
Draw 7
Lost 11
fyi 35% win record

Barcelona fans are very annoyed but this is slander!

Manchester United will, however, hope the Catalan club can resolve their issues with De Jong quickly. Both clubs will hope to be done with their incomings and outgoings by the time the window closes at the end of next month.

Manchester United are waiting for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, but the star wants Chelsea instead: Report

The Red Devils have chased the Blaugrana midfielder for much of the transfer window, but according to Sport, the Netherlands international will only agree to leave Barcelona if he is traded to Chelsea. However, the Blues may not pay as much as United are willing to give up (75 million euros plus 10 in variables, as per Sport) for the midfielder.

Instead of a move to join Erik ten Hag, the 25-year-old would prefer a Chelsea transfer due to the structures in place at Stamford Bridge. However, the same report has suggested that the Blues may not be desperate enough to add the star to their ranks. They are also unwilling to discuss terms with the Blaugrana, who have snatched up the west London club's prime targets, Jules Kounde and Raphinha, in the transfer market.

