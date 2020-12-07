Barcelona fans fume at Lionel Messi's performance in La Liga loss to Cadiz

Barcelona fans have expressed their displeasure about Lionel Messi's performance during the Catalans' 2-1 La Liga loss to Cadiz on Saturday.

Alvaro Gimenez gave Cadiz the lead early in the first half, but Barcelona managed to claw their way back level through an own goal. However, almost immediately after Barcelona drew level, Alvaro Negredo fired the home side ahead in the second half.

That defeat meant that Barcelona are now ninth in the La Liga after playing 10 games. The Blaugrana are going through the worst start they have had to a La Liga season in 32 years.

Atletico Madrid are already 12 points ahead of the Blaugrana in the La Liga. It will need a minor miracle if Ronald Koeman's side are to come back from this start to mount a serious challenge for the title.

Messi himself has not been at his best this season, even though he has had enough attacking talent around him in the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Ansu Fati.

However, in Marca's rating system - which allows fans to up-vote and down-vote every player who played - Messi was in for a stern reaction from the Barcelona fans.

Only three Barcelona players rated worse than Messi

Ronald Koeman has a big concern in the shape of Lionel Messi's indifferent form this season.

Eventually, only three Barcelona players (and Koeman) were given a worse rating than Messi. The Argentine did have his fair share of shots in the game, striking at goal 10 times. Messi didn't affect the scoreline though, which is becoming a consistent theme for him and a huge cause of concern for Koeman.

The Dutch tactician was furious after the loss and slammed his players for not concentrating and defending well enough against a well-organized Cadiz side.

Per the Daily Mail, Koeman lashed out at his players' bad attitude and said that it was hard to explain some of the goals that they conceded.

"We lost due to an unexpected mistake that you cannot make," Koeman fumed. "It came from not being focused. The attitude wasn't good tonight, and not just from the defenders," Koeman said.

"It's very hard to explain some of the goals that we've conceded. I think it might be because of a lack of concentration. We lack aggression without the ball. That might be why we concede."

Barcelona next face a Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday, where they have a cushion of being able to lose by a goal and yet finish top of the group.