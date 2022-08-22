"Sell him ASAP" "Most overrated player in the history of the sport" - Barcelona fans slam 25-year-old for his 'silly mistake' against Sociedad 

Barcelona fans were furious at Frenkie de Jong for his colossal mistake against Real Sociedad.

De Jong lost the ball inside his own half during Barca's La Liga clash against Sociedad. The midfielder was punished immediately as Alexander Isak brought Sociedad level from the move.

Robert Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead in the first minute of the game. However, Frenkie de Jong's mistake proved to be decisive as it cost his team dearly.

The Dutch midfielder has been the subject of discussion for the better part of the transfer window as his future at the club remains uncertain. He's been linked with moves to Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

Fans gathered on Twitter to express their opinion on De Jong's mistake. Many pointed out that Barca coach Xavi Hernandez is making a mistake by playing him in the CDM position.

Others went as far as to label him as 'overrated' and called for the player to be sold as soon as possible.

Check out the best reactions to Frenkie de Jong's mistake against Real Sociedad:

Warning: NSFW Language

Ricky Spanish ZA🇿🇦 🍥 @Neo_C137

#RealSociedadBarça That Frenkie De Jong mistake should shave off €10m off his price tag. That Frenkie De Jong mistake should shave off €10m off his price tag. #RealSociedadBarça

Timmy @footytimmy Frenkie can’t play single pivot and Araujo can’t play RB in this system. Xavi has set this team up poorly Frenkie can’t play single pivot and Araujo can’t play RB in this system. Xavi has set this team up poorly

Abdulateef @_youngunitedfan Frenkie should score an own goal so Laporta will call us to comman have him Frenkie should score an own goal so Laporta will call us to comman have him

Seamus @UtdSeamus Frenkie error leading to goal I’m hearing Frenkie error leading to goal I’m hearing https://t.co/jWn7qUSn09

Mo🇩🇪🇳🇱🦁 @mo__khalil @JonSchuring No I don’t blame him. The only blame lies on Frenkie. But the entire goal was just lucky @JonSchuring No I don’t blame him. The only blame lies on Frenkie. But the entire goal was just lucky

Ole @OStuht @crhenri @barcacentre But FrEnkiE iS pReSS reSiStaNt, hE'd bE gReAT As CDM @crhenri @barcacentre But FrEnkiE iS pReSS reSiStaNt, hE'd bE gReAT As CDM

Renaissance Man @crazybroda Lol, what's wrong with frenkie Lol, what's wrong with frenkie

. @txbenna__ Omo!!! Sell this Frenkie abeg.. Pjanic won't have lost that ball, this guy had a chance to just pass to Arajuo and rest but no you wan form special kid. Fuck off abeg Omo!!! Sell this Frenkie abeg.. Pjanic won't have lost that ball, this guy had a chance to just pass to Arajuo and rest but no you wan form special kid. Fuck off abeg

Casper 🇹🇿 @DatGuyCasper_ Frenkie de Jong mistake! Barcelona need to sell him asap preferably to club in Manchester Frenkie de Jong mistake! Barcelona need to sell him asap preferably to club in Manchester

Maestro @maestroseason @totalBarca Sell Frenkie asap, most overrated player in the history of the sport @totalBarca Sell Frenkie asap, most overrated player in the history of the sport

Far @ManLikeFD Sell frenkie Sell frenkie

KPD @fab__david Frenkie boy, that was a silly mistake Frenkie boy, that was a silly mistake

Barcelona are struggling get going in La Liga at the moment

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona haven't had the best start to their league campaign this season. They were held to a goalless draw at home in their opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

Expectations are high for the Catalan club as they had a very productive transfer window. Jules Kounde was brought in from Sevilla for a hefty sum of £55 million. Another defensive reinforcement came in the form of Andreas Christensen as the former Chelsea man joined on a free transfer. Raphinha was also bought from Leeds United.

They made a superstar signing this window as well, with former Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski arriving at the club. The Polish striker has just scored his first goal in the Spanish league against Sociedad.

Xavi Hernandez will surely demand more from his team as they have immense quality at their disposal. However, it seems like the side are yet to find their feat in terms of tactics. That said, fans can rely on their former midfielder and current coach who has proven that he is the right man for the strenuous job of being at the helm of the Catalan club.

