Barcelona fear attacker is purposefully delaying injury rehab to be fully fit for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Barcelona fear that attacker Memphis Depay is delaying his return from injury so that he is fully fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as per Spanish outlet AS.

Depay, 28, has been sidelined with a thigh problem which he picked up while on international duty with the Netherlands in a 2-0 win over Poland on 22 September.

The Dutch forward has been rumored to be on his way out of the Nou Camp during the summer but has remained with the La Liga club.

However, due to the thigh injury, Depay has made just three appearances across competitions.

The Dutchman was projected to return within four to five weeks, but that hasn't transpired.

Barcelona are starting to suspect that the former Manchester United attacker is purposefully delaying his return so that he is fully fit for the FIFA World Cup.

The Catalan giants do not expect Depay to feature in either of their two remaining league games before the FIFA World Cup.

The Blaugrana host Almeria at the Nou Camp on 5 November before traveling to Osasuna on 8 November.

Depay has played an important role for the Netherlands national team, earning 81 international caps and scoring 42 goals.

He trails Robin Van Persie in the list of Oranje's top goalscorer of all time.

Louis van Gaal's side have been placed in Group A of the FIFA World Cup and are up against Senegal on 21 November, Ecuador on 25 November, and Qatar on 29 November.

AS Roma and Juventus are in the race to sign Barcelona's Depay who edges closer to the expiration of his contract

Depay could be on the move

Calciomercato reports that Roma have joined Juventus in the race to sign Depay.

Aside from his injury, the Dutchman has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi at Barcelona.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Depay impressed last season with 13 goals and two assists in 38 appearances across competitions.

A move for the Dutch attacker may be made in the January transfer window with his contract at the Nou Camp set to expire at the end of the season.

Should Depay let his contract run down, he will be available as a free agent, which may be a more enticing option for both Roma and Juve.

He joined Barca on a free transfer in 2021 following the expiration of his contract with Olympique Lyonnais.

The Dutchman has made 41 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 14 goals, but is yet to win a trophy with the Catalan side.

