Barcelona form Lionel Messi contract renewal plan

One of the most highly anticipated questions Barcelona fans face this summer is that of Lionel Messi's contract situation at the club. Lionel Messi's agreement with the club is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season and Barcelona are keen to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

According to TV3, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already begun plans to put forward a long-term deal to keep the Argentine at the Nou Camp for more than just one season.

Sources have reported that Laporta met Lionel Messi's father Jorge at lunch last week to discuss the contract and the future of the Barcelona captain.

❗| Leo Messi's contract situation so far: [@xavitorresll]

- Laporta and Jorge Messi had lunch last week.

- Messi is thinking of signing a contract which consists of 2 years at Barça, and a small stint in USA.

- Return to the sport structure of Barça after his career. pic.twitter.com/eHmPBdUF7u — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) April 28, 2021

Lionel Messi wants the new Barcelona contract in three stages

It seems like Lionel Messi sees his long-term future at Barcelona. The 33-year old was told clearly by the Barcelona hierarchy that contract talks will only resume once the club can audit their finances.

Lionel Messi is looking to ask Barcelona for a contract in three stages, which will include playing time as well as club duties once Messi decides to hang up his boots. This is all hypothetical right now.

The following are the three stages in which Lionel Messi wants his contract:

1) Two more season at the Nou Camp

Lionel Messi would like to play for two more seasons at Barcelona. This will allow the Argentinian to be in perfect shape for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which might just be Messi's final chance of winning football's biggest prize with his country.

Lionel Messi see's his long term future with Barcelona. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

2) Become a Barcelona brand ambassador in the USA

In the second stage of his contract, Lionel Messi wants to play in the MLS for Inter Miami, a club owned by David Beckham.

Along with playing in the United States, Messi also wants to serve as a Barcelona brand ambassador which can help Joan Laporta close down some of his strategic projects on the other side of the pond.

3) Lionel Messi wants a place on the club's board

After completing his playing career, Lionel Messi would like a place on the Barcelona board. Messi aims to join the club's hierarchy to better understand the sporting structure at Camp Nou.

🗣"Im not interested, that's the truth because I don't know if this is true and secondly I hope Leo stays with us and he finishes his career here"



Ronald Koeman responds to the rumours of PSG offering Messi a two year contract pic.twitter.com/qQx1VVYtxW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 29, 2021

According to reports, if this "imaginary" deal does go through, Lionel Messi is ready to take a 50% pay cut. This is a win-win situation for both the player and the club.

This also allows Lionel Messi to secure a long-term future at his boyhood club.

It is a win for the Cules as well. Barcelona can keep the greatest footballer of this generation for less money, which means they can spend heavily on bringing in the next superstar who can replace Messi in the future.

Maybe someone like Dortmund striker Erling Haaland?