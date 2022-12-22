Barcelona forward open to transfer away from Camp Nou as he aims to gain trust of national team coach: Reports

According to El Nacional, Ferran Torres is open to considering a move away from Barcelona. Torres is keen to earn the trust of Luis de la Fuente, who took over as Spain's manager after Luis Enrique's decision to step down.

Xavi Hernandez is keen to give more minutes to Ansu Fati in the second half of the season. The 20-year-old forward's inclusion will come at a cost, as someone else will have to make way. Raphinha and Torres are the viable options.

The Brazilian winger arrived from Leeds United during the summer transfer window. While he got off to a dazzling start, his form faded as the season progressed.

Despite that, Raphinha remains a crucial part of the team due to his work ethic and industrious style of play. Hence, Torres might be the unfortunate victim of the situation.

"They really like Ferran Torres, and they clearly believe he might become available because they inquired about him in the summer as well."



Arsenal target £25m deal

Xavi was a big fan of the former Valencia and Manchester City attacker. In fact, it was he who advocated for Torres' transfer from the Premier League, and Joan Laporta granted his request.

Torres, however, failed to impress in the first half of the season last campaign. His form has been better this season. In 18 games, the Spain international scored five goals and picked up one assist before the FIFA World Cup break.

However, the player is keen on first-team football in a bid to impress Luis de la Fuente and keep his spot in the La Roja starting lineup. He previously vetoed a move away from the club, but in recent months, the 22-year-old's stance has changed.

Ansu Fati explained his decision to choose Barcelona over Real Madrid as a youngster

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati recently explained his decision to choose the Catalan club over Real Madrid as a youngster. Speaking to France Football, Fati revealed he had a trial with Los Blancos. He said (via BeFootball):

“Before I signed for Barça, I had a trial at Real Madrid. At that time, the club didn’t have a residence to accommodate its young players. So, with my father, we decided that Barça was the best option, with La Masia.”

Xavi is absolutely convinced that Ansu Fati will be key for Barcelona in the second half of the season.

