Barcelona to give record signing one last chance to shine - Reports

Barcelona will give club-record signing Philippe Coutinho one last chance this season, as per reports in Spain.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move elsewhere as Barcelona want to trim their enormous wage bill.

Coutinho has had a difficult spell at Camp Nou, but manager Ronald Koeman could hand him another chance, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well as Leicester City. But with the Gunners set to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal and James Maddison set to remain at Leicester, there is no need for the two sides to sign Coutinho anymore.

Mundo Deportivo have claimed that Coutinho has not been able to show his quality on the pitch due to unfortunate injuries, and Koeman wants to get the best out of him.

Coutinho could flourish sans injuries at Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho had a lot of pressure on his shoulders when he signed for Barcelona in 2018 as he was expected to replace Neymar.

🇧🇷 Coutinho scores his first Champions League goal for Barcelona since THIS strike against Manchester United ⚽️@FCBarcelona | #UCL pic.twitter.com/WCNHdk56kr — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

The Brazilian is not an out-and-out left-winger and has struggled to live up to the expectations of the fans as well as the consistency.

After being loaned out to Bayern Munich by former manager Ernesto Valverde, Coutinho returned to the club last summer and started well under Ronald Koeman.

Prior to his season-ending injury in December, Coutinho made 14 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions and started in 10 of them.

It remains to be seen how much he will feature under Koeman this season, but it was clear last season that his relationship with Koeman was good.

If Coutinho can stay fit, he will get a lot of playing time and can perhaps resurrect his career at Camp Nou after a dream move to Barcelona from Liverpool.

So far, Coutinho has made 90 appearances for Barcelona since joining them in 2018, and he will hope to play a key role this season as the Blaugrana look to win some silverware without Lionel Messi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar