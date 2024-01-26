Barcelona given boost as 2 key players return to squad training following long-term absence

Barcelona have gotten a boost, as two important players have returned to training with the squad after some time on the sidelines due to injury.

Star goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a back injury in mid-November 2023, but he is making his way back and has just started training again. Sources from Diario AS (via Football Espana) suggest he might be available to play in their Champions League knockout game against Napoli on February 21.

There is also a chance that he could be back even sooner, possibly for their match against Granada on in mid-February. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has spoken about Ter Stegen's progress, telling the press (via Football Espana):

"He’s fine. He has made a textbook recovery and feels fine. He will be with the team shortly."

There's more good news for Barcelona, as on-loan defender Joao Cancelo is also set to make a comeback. He has been dealing with a knee injury since the start of the year, which has seen him miss out on their Supercopa de Espana loss to Real Madrid. Speaking about Cancelo, Xavi confirmed the full-back would be available to play against Villarreal this weekend (via All Football):

“Tomorrow he will be in the squad. He has a lot of character and desire to play. He is wonderful as a person, he has a lot of human qualities, and as a professional. I am delighted to have him in the squad.”

Barcelona prepared to stick with manager Xavi Hernandez despite Copa del Rey exit

Barcelona are not planning to fire Xavi Hernandez after their Copa del Rey loss. Notably, they were knocked out of the competition in extra time, as Athletic Bilbao scored two goals late on to win the game 4-2.

However, reports from Diario Sport (via Barca Blaugranes) say that Xavi will likely keep his job, at least until the end of the season, "unless there’s a catastrophe." The club's hierarchy will decide on Xavi's future in the summer.

For now, they want Xavi to lead the team to keep pushing in La Liga and to beat Napoli in the Champions League. The manager has some goodwill left from winning La Liga last season, and the hierarchy does not wish to find another manager in the middle of the season.