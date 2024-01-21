Barcelona given boost as star man likely to return to squad from injury for cup tie against Athletic Club - Reports

Barcelona are set to welcome Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo back from injury. While he will miss their clash against Real Betis, he could be in contention to feature in their following match against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash against Betis on Sunday (January 21), manager Xavi had this to say about the 29-year-old full-back:

“It will be difficult for tomorrow, but I am optimistic for the Cup. He tried but he was in pain. It’s logical that he won’t be here tomorrow, but he will be for the Cup.”

Cancelo suffered a knee injury in the early stages of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Las Palmas earlier this month. He has gone on to miss four games and will be out of action for his fifth straight against Betis.

La Blaugrana are in a bit of an injury crisis regarding their defenders, with a number of players ruled out. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen, and Marcos Alonso are all out alongside Cancelo, putting Xavi's side in a spot of bother. Gavi and Raphinha are also expected to not be in contention to feature, adding to their woes.

They currently find themselves fourth in the league, level with Athletic Club on 41 points but with two games in hand. They are eight points off Girona at the top of the table and will be looking to cut into the deficit with a win over Los Verdiblancos.

Jules Kounde explains reason for Barcelona's poor form

Kounde has suggested that the players should improve.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, meanwhile, believes the players have to step up and take responsibility amidst their poor run of performances. Speaking after the side's 3-1 win over third-division Unionistas in the Copa del Rey on Thursday (January 18), the Frenchman insisted that the team has to learn from their mistakes.

He said (via 90min):

"In the end, like the rest of the team, you can't put everything down to one game," Kounde told Teledeporte after the Unionistas game. "We have to look ahead and the most important thing is to learn from our mistakes.

"Of course, in the end you can talk about the coach but we are the ones who play, so when there are bad results it is our fault of course. It's up to us. We had to react, this game was important and we have to move forward with intensity. I think that is what we need this year, and also to be more effective."

It has not been an enjoyable season for La Blaugrana. In recent times, their performances have been sloppy as they have labored to wins.

Previous to their 2-0 win over Osasuna in the Supercopa on January 12, they had not won a game by more than one goal since September. They were also comprehensively beaten 4-1 by arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa, adding to concern amidst Barcelona fans.