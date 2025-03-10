Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen breaks silence on wife's alleged infidelity

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has responded to rumors alleging that his now-separated wife, Daniela Jehle, was cheating on him with her trainer. The German international also expressed his disappointment in the originators of such rumors and branded the allegations as false.

Ad

Ter Stegen added that while he and Daniela had decided to go their separate ways, they both maintain trustworthy communication. In a post via his official Instagram handle, the 32-year-old goalkeeper responded to the allegations made against Daniela.

He wrote (via BarcaTimes):

"I am shocked and disappointed of the poor management and lack of Leadership and Control at Catalunya Radio & 3Cat Group - distributing false news and violating personal rights. Journalists Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell and Marta Montaner are liars that have distributed false news, offending my wife Daniela and her reputation publicly in a very bad manner.

Ad

Trending

Ter Stegen added:

"There has not been any infidelity of Daniela. No third person involved. Fact. As communicated, Dani and I have decided to go different ways in good circumstances where we maintain trustful communication. It is completely unacceptable that the leading government owned media is spreading this, where Daniela being falsely accused and personally been attacked. The damage is irreparable. Marc.

Ad

Here's an embed of the post on his story on his official Instagram handle (via BarcaTimes).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barcelona's goalkeeper announced his separation from Daniela Jehle on March 6

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Marc-André ter Stegen announced his separation from Daniela Thursday, March 6. In a post via his official X handle, the shot-stopper broke the news of his separation from his wife.

Ad

He wrote (via Marc ter Stegen on X):

"Hello all, After careful consideration, Dani and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not an easy one, as you can imagine, but we both believe it is the best step for us."

He added:

"Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a loving and stable environment. We remain committed to working together as parents and treating each other with respect and appreciation as we always have. During this personal time, we kindly ask for your understanding and for respecting our privacy - especially that of our children. Thank you.With appreciation, Marc."

Ad

The pair have been together for years, and got married in 2017. In their union, they were blessed with two children.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Ter Stegen has only made seven appearances for Barcelona, keeping one clean sheet and conceding seven goals. The German goalkeeper has been on the sidelines since September 2024 due to a knee injury. He's currently recovering but remains Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of makeshift Wojciech Szczesny.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback