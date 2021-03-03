Ronald Koeman addresses speculation over his Barcelona future

Despite only having been appointed in the summer last year, serious questions surround manager Ronald Koeman's future at Barcelona.

Having previously represented the club as a player and captain between 1989 and 1995, Koeman was appointed as the manager in August 2020, replacing Quique Setien. But Blaugrana have failed to return to their best under the Dutch manager.

Addressing the continuing speculation about his job, the Dutch manager claimed that he still sees "an important future with the club", even with just a year left on his contract. What further complicates the matter is that a new club president is set to be elected later this month.

"I have not spoken with anyone. We have to wait for who comes in as president and his plan," Koeman said in a press conference. "If I do not see an important future for me we are going to have problems, because I have one more year on my contract."

Koeman was also quick to address the controversial arrest of former president Josep Bartomeu and chairman Oscar Grau in relation to the 'Barcagate' scandal, claiming that both played a key role in his appointment.

"When the news came out I was screwed because I know Bartomeu well and also Oscar Grau," Koeman said. "I feel very bad for them, I had important moments with them. Bartomeu has always been an exceptional person for me."

Ex-Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested earlier today.



The arrest was part of an investigation into the "Barcagate" scandal from February 2020, in which the club allegedly hired a social media company to publicly discredit players and staff. pic.twitter.com/8JJnoXS4md — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2021

Will be giving my best for Barcelona until the last day: Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have been far from convincing under Ronald Koeman's tutelage so far. The Dutch manager addressed the team's form, claiming that the group is fighting to win things. Koeman added that he would give his best for the Blaugrana until "the last day."

Advertisement

"In all the clubs there are difficult and complicated moments. It is true that a lot has happened this season, but we are happy and fighting to win things," Koeman said.

"The important thing is the pitch and the games. I am in the best place for me, knowing what the problems are. Until the last day I will be giving my best for Barca, be it another year or five."

Barcelona have recently turned their league form around, but are still five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand.

Barcelona are also facing first-leg deficits in both the Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla and the Champions League round of 16 tie against Paris Saint Germain.

With the prospect of another trophyless season looming large for Barcelona, the pressure on Ronald Koeman is piling up.