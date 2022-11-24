Barcelona great Andres Iniesta reveals what he told Argentina captain Lionel Messi before 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Barcelona central midfielder Andres Iniesta has disclosed that he had a chat with Argentina skipper and friend Lionel Messi before the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The all-conquering Spanish maestro revealed that he and Messi discussed the possibility of meeting up in Doha, Qatar.

Lionel Messi and Iniesta were inseparable during their time together at Barcelona. They had a telepathic understanding of each other’s game and shared an excellent friendship, a bond that they continue to share to this day. Messi and Iniesta played a staggering 488 matches during their time in the Catalonian capital, combining for an impressive 53 goals. They won nine La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies together for Barcelona, amongst other honors.

Iniesta, who won the FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010, is currently in Qatar to attend the tournament. Speaking to the press, the Vissel Kobe midfielder opened up about his interactions with Lionel Messi before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Spanish midfielder said (via Barca Universal):

“Before the World Cup I was talking to Messi, and we talked about the possibility of meeting here in Doha.”

He then proceeded to wish Messi all the best for the tournament, calling him the best player in the world.

Iniesta added:

“I wish Leo Messi all the best in the World Cup. He’s number one.”

Andres Iniesta believes Lionel Messi’s Argentina can still win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

On Tuesday, 22 November, Argentina fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C opener. The result marked the end of their impressive 36-game unbeaten run.

Iniesta commented on La Albicelste’s shocking opening-day defeat, ensuring that all hope was not lost. He drew a parallel with Spain’s opening-day loss (1-0) to Switzerland in 2010 and claimed that Lionel Messi’s side could also go on to win the tournament. Iniesta added:

“Saudi Arabia played a great match vs Argentina.

“Argentina can still win the World Cup despite losing the first match. Look at us in 2010, we were the first to do it.”

Iniesta scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands. It will be interesting to see whether or not his friend Messi manages to make a similar impact for Lionel Scaloni's side in Qatar.

