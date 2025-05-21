Barcelona handed big boost as they reach agreement with key player over new deal that'll keep him at the club until 2028: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with superstar forward Raphinha over a contract extension until the end of the 2027-28 season. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian is set to renew the terms of his contract after a marvellous 2024-25 campaign for the Catalan side.

Raphinha joined Barca from English side Leeds United for a reported €58 million fee in the summer of 2022. During his first two seasons at the club, he struggled to adapt to then-manager Xavi's system, with the Spaniard switching him in and out of the starting lineup.

This season, however, the 28-year-old has elevated his game to an unbelievable level under German tactician Hansi Flick. He has racked up a whopping 34 goals and 25 assists in 56 games across competitions.

Raphinha's scintillating performances helped Barcelona win the domestic treble (LaLiga, Supercopa de España, and Copa del Rey) and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Although his contract is set to expire in 2027 as it stands, the Catalan giants have decided to lock him down for another year to stave off any potential suitors.

Manager Flick is also set to extend his contract beyond its current expiry in 2026 and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly willing to accept a pay-cut to stay at the club. Although several players have been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past few weeks, it is clear that sporting director Deco wishes to keep the core of the squad intact.

"We want him to stay" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes claim about star midfielder's contract extension

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that the club are keen on extending midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong's contract. The 62-year-old said that the administration has been in negotiations with the Dutchman over the last two months, asserting that the two parties have 'agreed' on terms.

De Jong joined Barca from Dutch side Ajax for a reported €86 million fee in July 2019. He has been an integral part of the Catalans' squad over the last six years, having racked up 19 goals and 23 assists in 258 games across competitions.

Speaking to TV3, Laporta outlined the urgency of De Jong's contract extension, given that it is set to expire in 2026. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Frenkie is urgent because he has one year left on his contract, and we don’t want players in that situation. De Jong defines our style. There have been professional circumstances for two months now, because De Jong wants to stay. We’ve talked about it and agreed on it. We want him to stay, and he must be key to this project."

Up next, De Jong and Barcelona will be seen in action in the final game of their 2024-25 LaLiga campaign against Athletic Club on Sunday (May 25).

