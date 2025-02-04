Barcelona handed boost as key player returns to partial training ahead of Valencia clash: Reports

Barcelona have been handed a major boost ahead of their Copa del Rey clash against Valencia on Thursday, February 6. According to a report from Barca Universal, key player Dani Olmo has returned to partial training.

Olmo suffered a muscle injury during a LaLiga match against Getafe, which forced him to the sidelines for four matches. He missed the LaLiga clashes against Valencia and Alaves and the UEFA Champions League fixtures against Benfica and Atalanta.

However, he could have marked his return in the Alaves clash itself, but Barcelona manager Hansi Flick chose not to rush. The Spanish versatile midfielder-cum-forward has now returned to training and is in the final stage of his recovery period.

Trending

As per the report from SPORT, Olmo was present in training on Tuesday, February 4. Although he is not expected to start against Valencia two days later, the manager might keep him on the bench provided there are no more injury problems for the 26-year-old.

After the game against Getafe a few days back, Dani Olmo suffered a muscular discomfort. After proper testing, it was found he had a strain in his right calf, an injury that does not allow a player to run properly.

The Spaniard has scored six goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances so far this season for Barcelona. He has played across three positions this season - as an attacking midfielder, a left winger, and once as a centre-forward.

The resumption of his services will not only uplift the morale in the squad but offer manager Hansi Flick more prowess in attack heading into the final half of the season. Even after dominating the La Liga 2024-25 in the initial stages, Hansi Flick's side now find themselves placed third in the table, four points off league leaders Real Madrid.

In the UEFA Champions League, they are placed second with 19 points, two short of Arne Slot's Liverpool, who are at the top of the table.

Barcelona's Copa del Rey campaign

Barcelona have been in sensational form in this Copa del Rey edition. They started the tournament with a huge 4-0 win over Barbastro in the Round of 32 game, before outplaying Real Betis 5-1 in the Round of 16.

Now, they are all set to face Valencia, a team that they defeated 7-1 some time back. With the same opposition in front, Flick's army will be eyeing another victory, however, in a different competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback